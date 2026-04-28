Axar Patel: Shock loss to Punjab Kings played a role in DC’s collapse against RCB

Fronting up to the media after a dire performance from his batting lineup, skipper Axar Patel admitted that the defeat to Punjab on Saturday, where the visitors managed the highest run-chase in IPL history, impacted his players. (BCCI/Creimas Photo)

The list of excuses for Delhi Capitals’ collapse against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Monday began with the shock defeat to Punjab Kings two days prior. Fronting up to the media after a dire performance from his batting lineup, skipper Axar Patel admitted that the defeat to Punjab on Saturday, where the visitors managed the highest run-chase in IPL history, impacted his players.

Axar said that not only was it a huge psychological blow, after which they had to dust themselves off quickly and play again, but also influenced the thinking of the batters about the kind of pitch they should expect.