Axar Patel after DC’s collapse against RCB: Batters must take ‘personal responsibility’ to improve technique

In the aftermath of the Delhi Capitals’ spectacular capitulation against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in New Delhi on Monday, skipper Axar Patel said that not just the franchise but the batters themselves should take responsibility for improving their technique.

Axar’s comments came on a day when the Delhi batters were woefully exposed by a sensational new-ball spell by Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar. The duo had DC reeling at eight for six and eventually left them at the lowest-ever powerplay score in a completed IPL game, 13 for six. They looked evidently technically deficient, as Hazlewood’s Test match lengths on pace, and Bhuvaneshwar’s ability to move it both ways, ripped through them.