Avishek Dalmiya set to be next CAB president

Avishek Dalmiya is tipped to be the next Cricket Association of Bengal president, The Indian Express understands. This follows Sourav Ganguly becoming the BCCI president-elect. In all likelihood, Avishek is going to be elected unopposed.Ganguly was re-elected as CAB president at the state association’s October 28 AGM. Avishek, who came into cricket administration in 2015 after his father Jagmohan Dalmiya’s death, became the secretary. With Ganguly moving to the BCCI, the CAB president’s post will fall vacant and Avishek is an overwhelming favourite to fill the slot, as his candidature is acceptable to all factions. Even former CAB office-bearers who fell out with Ganguly will likely support Avishek.

Advertising

“Avishek gave women’s cricket in Bengal a facelift. Behind the scenes, his hard work was a reason why the Bengal women’s teams achieved a treble last season,” a CAB functionary told this paper. The Bengal women’s teams — senior, U-23 and U-19 — won the national championships last term.

If Avishek becomes CAB president, the state association will have to conduct fresh elections for two posts, as they need to have a new secretary as well. It is learnt that the elections could be held sometime in November, before India’s Test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens, starting November 22.