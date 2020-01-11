Avesh Khan’s resolution of the year: From the fringe to the forefront

Avesh Khan has snared 19 wickets at 19.47 from six innings. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra) Avesh Khan has snared 19 wickets at 19.47 from six innings. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

Avesh Khan bowled for barely 20 minutes at the Karnail Singh Stadium on Friday. On the eve of Madhya Pradesh’s Ranji Trophy encounter against the Railways, he decided to take it easy. He participated in the routine fielding drills, before going to inspect the greenish-beige-coloured fresh strip. For the remainder of the practice session, Khan cooled his heels, and watched his team-mates sweat it out on the crisp winter morning.

Madhya Pradesh’s strike bowler wanted to make sure that he remained fresh for the next four days. In many ways, Khan seems to be following in the footsteps of Team India fast bowlers who, in recent times, have preferred to give pre-match training sessions a miss. Even on the rare instances they turn up, they hardly bowl at the nets.

Khan is in spectacular form this season — accounting for 19 scalps from three matches — with his zip and nip being the solitary crumb of comfort in the Madhya Pradesh dressing room. The 23-year-old knows what is expected of him. He doesn’t need to try out a new variation or perfect his outswinger on match-eve. He insists it’s all stored in his muscle memory.

Another compelling reason for the breaks between matches is obviously to manage his workload. Of late, the BCCI, while working in tandem with state associations, has created a database of bowlers that provides information on the number of overs they have clocked and details about their injury management. “I have been playing so much cricket now that it’s important to keep a tab on the body and managing the workload. I rarely bowl in the nets in between matches now. I know what my form is,” Khan told The Indian Express.

A robust young fast bowler, with the propensity to hurl 145kmph thunderbolts with ease, Khan is no stranger to injuries. Following his debut season in 2012-13, he was sidelined for a considerable time with an ankle injury. Since then, he has chalked out a detailed plan that has reduced the risk of a breakdown, as it provided him ample rest time and recovery.

The Indore lad knows fully well that he cannot afford another breakdown at this juncture, especially with the India A tour to New Zealand just around the corner. Having been selected for the two unofficial Tests, Khan will have to replicate the form and rhythm which he has displayed in the Ranji season so far, if he harbours hopes of remaining in contention among India’s pace riches.

“Whenever I play, my job is to pick wickets for my team. On a given day, if I bowl around 15 overs and end up with 40 runs and go wicket-less, I will not be happy with my performance. On the other hand, even if I concede around 60 runs, but pick up five wickets, I will walk away satisfied,” Khan gave a peek into his mindset. He understands that just one bad season will push him out of the reckoning. Khan was lethal last season as well, finishing with 35 scalps from seven matches. Even as he gears up for the upcoming Ranji Trophy encounter, his focus is squarely on the New Zealand sojourn.

Khan can draw inspiration from Navdeep Saini’s stupendous initiation into international cricket. An injury to Bhuvneshwar Kumar and the team management’s decision to rest Mohammed Shami handed Saini the opportunity to don the India jersey. He responded by harassing the Sri Lankans with brute pace.

Khan does not see the surfeit of fast bowling talent as an impediment. “Playing alongside so many world-class fast bowlers gives me the opportunity to improve my game. On one hand, you always remain prepared and know that you cannot afford to have one bad performance. As a youngster, one can gain a lot of experience by talking to these guys. So, I take this as a blessing,” Khan opined. He cited the example of his IPL stint with Delhi Capitals, where he got a chance to rub shoulders with Ishant Sharma and Kagiso Rabada.

“The IPL gives you such a great opportunity. Last year, I spent a lot of time with Rabada, and spoke to him about bowling with the red ball. He advised me to pitch it up and get the ball to swing as much as possible. He said that with my physique, it’s easy to pitch it short and turn into a hit-the-deck bowler. But with the red ball, sab length ka khel hota hain (all lenghts are in play),” he explained.

Against Railways, Madhya Pradesh will bank on Khan to make inroads. The morning dew and nippy conditions will keep pacers from both teams interested. If Khan hits the perfect red-ball length and garners sustained pace and zip that he is known for, the Railways batsmen could be in for a hard time. It could also just pave the way for Madhya Pradesh’s first win of the season — they went down to Baroda by one wicket and drew against Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh.

