Australia’s Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon excited by Cameron Green potential

New Australian captain Pat Cummins described all-rounder Cameron Green as a genuine pace bowler, while team mate Nathan Lyon said he was excited by the 22-year-old’s skill set after their nine-wicket victory over England in the Ashes opener on Saturday.

Green, who made his test debut against India in Adelaide last December, picked up his first wicket by removing Ollie Pope on a disappointing opening day for England, before dismissing the dangerous Joe Root for 89 in the second innings.

“It’s huge for us, not only having an all-rounder who bowls a bit but he’s a genuine fourth quick,” said Cummins, adding that the team was witnessing Green’s full potential after repeated stress fractures over the last four years.”

Last summer was tough, it was literally straight after stress fractures, so not only did we not want to put too many overs into him, but little things like preparing for games and getting overs, he didn’t have a lot of bowling behind him.” This year he’s had a real pre-season, bowled a bit more in Shield cricket, so he’s back to what he was probably bowling a couple of years ago.

“He’s a huge asset, bowls 140 kph (87 mph), can swing the ball and I really wanted to get him into the game.”Lyon, who captured his 400th test wicket during the game, said Green’s display was remarkable.”

Just to be fielding square of the wicket — I’m used to seeing Josh (Hazlewood), Pat and Mitchell Starc hit the wicket and the pace and bounce that they get,” Lyon said.

“I was blown away with Green’s rhythm and the belief that he’s come in with (and the way he) whacked the pitch to get something out of it.”I’m proper excited about his skill set.

His belief will keep growing day by day, training session by training session and test by test … he’s going to be an unbelievable asset for Australian cricket for a long period of time, hopefully.”