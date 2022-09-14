Australia’s Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis ruled out of India T20 tour

Taking a cautious approach with their T20 World Cup campaign due to start on October 22, Cricket Australia said on Wednesday that paceman Mitchell Starc and all-rounders Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis will miss the T20 tour of India with “low level” injuries.

Marsh (ankle), Stoinis (side) and Starc (knee) will be replaced by Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams and Sean Abbott in the squad, CA said in a statement. Marsh and Stoinis got injured during Australia’s ODI series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand, but Starc’s exclusion got confirmed after a scan on his knee on Wednesday in Sydney.

The three-match tour starts in Mohali on Sept. 21 before heading to Nagpur and Hyderabad.

Selectors felt that with three games in six days across the three Indian cities, the trio were best served remaining home to prepare for Australia’s defence of their T20 World Cup title on home soil, CA said.

Earlier, On Monday, India announced squads for the upcoming home series against the Kangaroos and the Proteas. While the series against Australia begins on September 20 at Mohali, the one against South Africa will kickstart from September 28.

The selectors have considered Mohammed Shami in the T20 scheme of things as he has been picked for the T20 series versus Australia and South Africa prior to the big event and is also among the four stand-bys who will go to Australia.

IND vs AUS T20I Series Team Squads

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandaran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia squad: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.