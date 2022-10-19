scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

Australia’s Josh Inglis suffers injury on golf course ahead of T20 world cup

Australia are to play their opening T20 World Cup pool match against New Zealand at Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Josh Inglis, Josh Inglis injury, Josh Inglis golf injury, T20 world cup, Australia team injury statusInglis was taken to hospital and the severity of the injury is unclear. (Twitter)

T20 World Cup hosts Australia have suffered another injury blow ahead of the tournament as their back-up wicket-keeper Josh Inglis injured his hand while playing golf in Sydney on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning when players were given a morning off to relax before their crucial training session on Thursday. Australia are to play their opening T20 World Cup pool match against New Zealand at Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Inglis, reserve to regular wicketkeeper Matthew Wade in their 15-man World Cup squad, was injured when a club snapped in his hand during a “normal golf swing” while on a morning round with some of his team mates, a team spokesman said.

Inglis was taken to hospital and the severity of the injury is unclear. With teams only allowed 15 players in each squad, his absence would be a major blow to the Aussies’ depth; he was not in line to start ahead of Matthew Wade.

Inglis’ injury will add more woes to the already injury-hit Aussie side. The upsurge in form of youngster Cameron Green, ongoing fitness concerns surrounding key all-rounders Mitch Marsh and Marcus Stoinis and a recent injury to veteran opener David Warner have all given selectors plenty to ponder.

Australia open their title defence against New Zealand in Sydney on Saturday, a rematch of last year’s final in the United Arab Emirates.

Golf has already cost England the services of Jonny Bairstow at the tournament after he was ruled out by a freak injury while playing a round in September. The batsman slipped while out on a course and needed surgery on a broken leg and dislocated ankle.

First published on: 19-10-2022 at 12:41:01 pm
