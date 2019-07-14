Toggle Menu
Australia’s Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis out of Ashes calculationshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/australias-glenn-maxwell-marcus-stoinis-out-of-ashes-calculations-5828658/

Australia’s Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis out of Ashes calculations

Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis have been excluded from a 25-player squad for an intra-Australia clash that will go a long way to deciding the makeup of Tim Paine's Ashes side.

india vs australia, ind vs aus t20, ind vs aus 2nd t20 review, glenn maxwell, maxwell century, virat kohli, ms dhoni, cricket news, indian express news
Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis have been excluded from a 25-player squad. (Source: PTI)

All-rounders Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis have been excluded from a 25-player squad for an intra-Australia clash that will go a long way to deciding the makeup of Tim Paine’s Ashes side.

Both Maxwell and Stoinis had a disappointing World Cup during Australia’s run to the semi-finals in England, with Maxwell wearing plenty of criticism for his repeated failures with the bat.

The extended squad has seven players from the World Cup campaign, 15 from the Australia A squad touring England and three players – pace bowler Peter Siddle, and batsmen Cameron Bancroft and Marnus Labuschagne – who have been playing in the English county circuit.

Players from the squad will be picked in an Australia versus Australia A clash from July 23-26 in Southampton, with Ashes spots on the line ahead of the first test against England on Aug. 1 in Edgbaston.

Advertising

Former captain Steve Smith and openers David Warner and Bancroft have all been included, the first time the three have been selected in an Australia squad since serving lengthy bans for the ball-tampering scandal in Cape Town in March, 2018.

“Cameron (Bancroft) was making a fair amount of headway when he played test cricket last for Australia and that was in South Africa,” said national selector Trevor Hohns.

“He’s playing with Durham in the County Championship … He’s scoring runs on a pretty regular basis.”

Alex Carey is one of three wicketkeepers picked alongside test captain Paine and Tasmania’s Matt Wade following a solid World Cup behind the stumps.

Carey scored 375 runs at 62.50 and racked up 20 dismissals.

“He’s proving himself to be a very smart cricketer,” said Hohns.

“Batting-wise he was very, very good … We’ve been very impressed with his glovework for some time now so he’s progressing nicely.”

Usman Khawaja’s participation in the trial match is uncertain as he races to recover from a hamstring strain sustained during the World Cup loss to South Africa.

Squad:

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

Cameron Bancroft, Jackson Bird, Joe Burns, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Jon Holland, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Tim Paine, Kurtis Patterson, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Peter Siddle, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Chris Tremain, Matthew Wade, David Warner

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Virender Sehwag’s wife Aarti files fraud complaint against business partners
2 Sulakshan Kulkarni head coach of Indian squad in Disability World Cricket Series
3 J&K teen cricketer dies after getting hit by a bouncer