scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

Australia’s Cameron Green ruled out of Sydney test with broken finger

After finishing the Melbourne test, Green will have a period of rest ahead of the tour of India in early February, the team said.

Australia's Cameron Green walks from the field after injuring his finger during the second cricket test between South Africa and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green will not bowl for the rest of the second test against South Africa in Melbourne and has been ruled out of the third and final match in Sydney to recover from a broken finger, the team said on Wednesday.

Green was struck in the right index finger by an Anrich Nortje ball and retired hurt late on day two at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

“You try to not show the pain straightaway,” Green told cricket.com.au. “I marked my guard again and walked a couple of steps, and I was like ‘I reckon my finger is out of place here’.

“I checked on it – it looked a little bit inverted is the only way I can explain it. It already had a big cut in it, then I got the bad news after the scan.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
Of 2 Russians found dead in Odisha hotel, one was tycoon and Ukraine war ...
Of 2 Russians found dead in Odisha hotel, one was tycoon and Ukraine war ...

Green, who was picked up for $2.12 million in the recent Indian Premier League auctions by Mumbai Indians, took a career-best five-wicket haul in the first innings at the MCG on day one. He returned on Wednesday to bat, contributing an unbeaten 51 with a broken finger as he became the first Australian in four years to notch a fifty and a five-for in the same test.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

After finishing the Melbourne test, Green will have a period of rest ahead of the tour of India in early February, the team said.

“I’m going to do as much as I can to get it right and try to go to India,” said the 23-year-old.

Advertisement

“A lot of people talk about the tour to India, how tough it is mentally and physically. It’s going to be a massive tour for us. We’re as best prepared as we’re ever going to be, so (I’m) looking forward to it.”

Australia lead the series 1-0 after winning the opener in Brisbane by six wickets.

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 16:49 IST
Next Story

Foster children can easily lose their first language – but giving it a place in daily life can make a big difference

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Lionel Messi
In Pics | Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 28: Latest News
close