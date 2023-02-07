Australia’s blueprint on turners: Attack with pace bowlers, says Geoff Lawson

Former Australian bowler Geoff Lawson cites a recent chat with Australia’s coach Andrew McDonald to state that their plan revolves around “the quality of fast bowling rather than spin”.

“I caught up with Australian coach Andrew McDonald last week … His broad view of Australia’s potential success in the next four Test matches was based around the quality of his fast bowling rather than the temptation to fight spin with spin. The method of 2004 subcontinental success was founded on Australia’s fine seam bowling line-up and India’s fault line against that quality,” Geoff Lawson wrote in The Sydney Morning Herald.

Pack up the shoes with big spikes, says Lawson. “The thing about spinning pitches in India is they are devoid of grass, rough on the top, easily scarred by the size 14 boots of the quicks. It helps if you pack the long spikes for some extra depth on the “rake marks”. It’s handy to carry a left-handed fast man in the XI as well, so that right-handed batters will suffer as much as the lefties, hence Mitchell Starc’s rumoured absence from the first Test may be a double blow to Australia’s chances. India, too, have a left-handed pitch abrader in Jaydev Unadkat,” Lawson wrote.

Australia’s wicketkeeper Alex Carey has already spoken about how the threat of reverse swing should not be forgotten. Lawson talks about it as well.

“Pitches that spin also promote old-ball reverse swing. Starc can be unplayable “reversing” the ball around the wicket. Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood are the complete weapons: swinging the new ball and hitting the hard seam, then flipping the shiny side over when the leather is worn.”

With Adam Gilchrist talking up Cameron Green, who is still hoping to get fit for the first Test, Lawson too reckons Green could be the “find of the series”.

“Cameron Green’s slowly healing digit brings a twofold loss in batting and bowling firepower. Green’s technique against the tweakers will be examined minutely. If he survives this slow-burning torch, and bowls his 140km/h swingers, he could be the find of the series.The inexperienced Lance Morris may only be required if injuries abound, but he has the pace and the slightly oblique wrist angle that Waqar Younis found productive.”