Australia’s Alyssa Healy sets Guinness World Record at MCG

Australia wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy set a new Guinness World Record after achieving the feat for the ‘highest catch of a cricket ball’ at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Healy caught a ball which was dropped from a drone 80 metres above the MCG.

Courtesy of her efforts the previous record of 62 metres held by England’s Kristan Baumgartner now stands broken. Former England captain Nasser Hussain had registered the previous best of 49 metres.

Speaking to cricket.com.au after her early attempts, she said, “After I didn’t get a hand on the first practice and then the next one went straight through my gloves there was cause for concern.”

“You don’t get the cue from the ball going up in the air off the bat and it was swinging a lot on the way down because it just gets dropped,” she said.

“As you can tell in the video, it was pure elation to get it, I didn’t want everyone to come and not get the record so when I’d secured it in the gloves I carried on like a bit of a pork chop but overjoyed to break the record,” she added.

“It’s a nice correlation between what the ICC and Cricket Australia are trying to work towards in breaking the world record for attendance at a women’s sporting fixture for the final on International Women’s Day,” Healy said.

“It was a thrill to be part of a world record so for everyone out there in Australia and around the world that wants to do the same thing, it’s easy for everyone to jump online and buy tickets to be part of something special,” she concluded.