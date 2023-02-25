scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
IND vs AUS: Mike Hussey wants Australian batsmen to take a leaf out of Rohit Sharma’s book and have a look at the way he has batted so far

Rohit Sharma on the left and Mike Hussey on the right. (FILE)
IND vs AUS: Mike Hussey wants Australian batsmen to take a leaf out of Rohit Sharma's book and have a look at the way he has batted so far
Former Australian batsman Mike Hussey urged the Australian batters to take a leaf out of Rohit Sharma’s batting style ahead of the third Test at Holkar stadium in Indore starting on Wednesday.

Mike Hussey speaking to The Telegraph, said, “Obviously, the Australians can take a leaf out of Rohit Sharma’s book and have a look at the way he has batted so far.” Rohit has scored 183 runs in the series so from three innings at an average of 61 which included an impressive ton in Nagpur in the first innings.

“The way Rohit has gone about his job is certainly a good way to tackle spin and score runs in such conditions. The Indian batsmen have grown up playing on such pitches and so are more used to them. But it’s not really possible to bat exactly like how he (Rohit) has been doing. For instance, I couldn’t bat like Matthew Hayden.” Hussey added.

The former Aussie has scored 493 runs in India at an average of 44.83 and was known as one of the better players of the spin during his time.

Australian batters have been heavily criticized for playing sweep shots and getting out by former players and pundits during the second innings of the Delhi Test.

Speaking about the same Hussey said, “So the focus of the Australian batsmen should be on gauging how best each one of them can score runs. Each one has a different method of batting. So some should look to hit the boundaries and be more aggressive, while some should look to play the anchor role. Batsmen need to focus on their strengths and the strokes that yield them runs instead of everyone trying one particular shot.”

Despite losing the first two Tests Mr Cricket is optimistic that the Australian side can make it back into the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

First published on: 25-02-2023 at 13:14 IST
