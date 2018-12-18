Australian team continues Phillip Hughes honouring ritual after Perth Test win

Man of the match Nathan Lyon, who claimed eight wickets in the second Test against India, revealed on Tuesday a ritual in the Australian cricket team dressing room created to honour the late Phillip Hughes.

Speaking to Fox Cricket commentator Adam Gilchrist, Lyon, who was a long time teammate of Hughes, said that every man-of-the-match is presented with a gold blazer that features Hughes’ Test No. 408 written under the Australian crest.

In one of the most tragic incidents in cricket history, Phil Hughes lost his life in November, 2014 after being struck in the back of his head by a bouncer.

“It is the man-of-the-match jacket made in honour of Phillip Hughes,” Lyon said. “Since he passed away we started this and we have his Test number 408 under the crest. The players vote after each match and whoever owns the jacket at the time, which is the last man-of-the-match winner has the opportunity to pass it on in the next match.”

Australia won the second Test by 146 runs to level the four-match Test series 1-1 on Tuesday. Lyon, who dominated for Australia with 8/106, was picked to wear the gold blazer after the game. “I have jacket after Adelaide, so I have the decision to who to pass it on to,” Lyon said. “It is a very special jacket for a number of reasons.

“Whoever wears this tonight will wear it down to the bar and have a couple of drinks in it and look pretty special walking around in it,” he added.