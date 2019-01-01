Australian Prime Minister hosts Virat Kohli and Tim Paine at official residence

Members of the Indian cricket team along with Australian counterparts were hosted by Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison at his official residence, the Kirribilli House in Sydney on the New Year’s Day. Team India was led by Virat Kohli while Tim Paine led the Aussies as both teams posed with Morrison during the official photo session. Rohit Sharma was missing as he left Australia on December 30 to be with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and newborn baby girl.

Bit happening in Sydney as Australia and India visit Kirribilli House and Prime Minister @ScottMorrisonMP #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/SJARR6L2RL — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 1, 2019

Meanwhile, seven Australian players, including skipper Tim Paine have already started slogging it out at the SCG nets on the first day of the new year. Australia face India in the fourth and final Test against India starting January 3.

“Seven members of the 14-man squad – Tim Paine, Nathan Lyon, Usman Khawaja, Aaron Finch, Marcus Harris, Peter Handscomb and Marnus Labuschagne – trained under brilliant Sydney sunshine in the morning as the nation steadily rose after seeing in 2019,” Cricket Australia’s official website posted.