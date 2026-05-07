IPL to hit Pakistan cricket with several Australian players likely to miss ODI series

When the dates of the Pakistan Super League were announced, overlapping to a great extent with those of the Indian Premier League, there was going to be only one winner in this mismatch. This year, the IPL is also expected to impact international cricket involving Pakistan.

More than one player has ditched the PSL to become part of the biggest domestic T20 league in the world, under some pretext or the other. The former could do little else than cry foul and ban those players for a certain period.

Corbin Bosch joined Mumbai Indians last year as a replacement player, ditching Peshawar Zalmi, and was candid enough to admit that the decision was taken with an eye on his long-term career prospects, and he accepted the fine and a one-year ban from the IPL.