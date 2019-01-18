India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score, Ind vs Aus Live Score Online: Peter Handscomb takes Australia past 200

Ind vs Aus 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Online, India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming: Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been the star performers with the ball after skipper Virat Kohli elected to field. While Bhuvi dismissed both the openers in the opening spell and kept the leash on, Chahal came into the attack to dismantle the middle order.

Glenn Maxwell launched a brief cameo but it took a sensational catch from Bhuvneshwar Kumar to see it off. Peter Handscomb is in the middle after scoring his half century and has taken Australia past 200 with six wickets down. Catch Live score and updates of IND vs AUS 3rd ODI.