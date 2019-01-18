India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score, Ind vs Aus Live Score Online: Peter Handscomb takes Australia past 200https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/australian-open-2019-men-singles-day-5-5543784/
India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score, Ind vs Aus Live Score Online: Peter Handscomb takes Australia past 200
Ind vs Aus 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Catch Live score and updates of India vs Australia 3rd ODI.
Ind vs Aus 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Online, India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming: Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been the star performers with the ball after skipper Virat Kohli elected to field. While Bhuvi dismissed both the openers in the opening spell and kept the leash on, Chahal came into the attack to dismantle the middle order.
Glenn Maxwell launched a brief cameo but it took a sensational catch from Bhuvneshwar Kumar to see it off. Peter Handscomb is in the middle after scoring his half century and has taken Australia past 200 with six wickets down. Catch Live score and updates of IND vs AUS 3rd ODI.
Live Blog
India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live score and updates from the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG): in Bangla, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam
GONE!
WICKET! Who but else to break a partnership -- Yuzvendra Chahal. He picks up his 4th wicket in the day. Angled it towards the leg side and just as it turned, Richardson flicked it to Kedar Jadhav. AUS 206/7
200 up for Australia!
FOUR! Short delivery from Mohammed Shami and Jhye Richardson has pulled it past midwicket for a boundary. The substitute fielder Ambati Rayudu has been injured in trying to stop it from going past the boundary ropes. 200 up for Australia.
FIFTY!
FIFTY! Peter Handscomb scores his 3rd ODI fifty and he is the last hope for Australia at the moment. Good batting from the right-handed batsman. He is looking confident.
Chahal back on
Interesting from Kohli to bring back Chahal in the death overs. Remember the strategy was used by Rohit Sharma in the Asian Cup and it had worked. Of course, he had Bhuvi and Bumrah to support him at that time.
GOOD SHOT!
FOUR! Peter Handscomb relishes the short and wide delivery from Vijay Shankar. Just hammers it over the long on for a boundary. Shankar misses his length and gets punished, deservedly.
40 overs gone, AUS 190/6
Bhuvi replaces Shami
Bhuvi comes into the attack as India look to target the tailenders. He was excellent in his first spell. And would hope to continue in the same beat in the death.
Handscomb looking good
Peter Handscomb is playing a sold innings here and he is the sole hope for Aussies to get to a competitive total from here on. Vijay Shankar makes his debut for India and he is back into the attack.
GONE!
WICKET! What a fantastic catch from Bhuvneshwar Kumar at deep backward square. Mohammed Shami surprised Glenn Maxwell with a short delivery. He got a leading edge and it flew in the air. Bhuvi had to cover up a lot of ground and dive to pluck the catch. AUS 161/6
CHANCE!
FOUR! A short delivery from Mohammed Shami and Glenn Maxwell tried to hammer it. But he mistimed his shot and gets a leading edge. The ball flew over MS Dhoni for a boundary.
150 up for Australia
FOUR! Yuzvendra Chahal bowled a litt bit outside the off stump and Glenn Maxwell just glides it past the covers for a boundary. Brings up 150 for Australia in style. AUS 153/5 in 34 overs
FULL TOSS!
FOUR! Yuzvendra Chahal tries to go full and it goes full toss to Glenn Maxwell. He hammered it for a boundary. These are easy runs for the right-handed batsman and he is turning on the heat at the moment.
Glenn Maxwell unleashes
FOUR! Glenn Maxwell has been unleashed and he is going after the spinners here. Jadeja just pulled his length a bit and provided enough time to Maxwell to get back inside his crease and pull it towards mid on for a boundary.
IN THE AIR...
LANDS BETWEEN TWO FIELDERS! Lucky Peter Handscomb. Vijay Shankar was running behind to try and pluck the catch. But he field to reach the mark and Handscomb survives.
STATS
Yuzvendra Chahal vs Glenn Maxwell in international cricket
WICKET! What a beauty from Chahal, angled it towards leg stump, spins right, Stoinis tries to square it, mistimes it and edged it to Rohit Sharma at first slips. Third wicket for Chahal. Australia are half way down for 123.
CHANCE!
CHANCE! Extra bounce and outside off stump from Jadeja. Marcus Stoinis edged it. But it was quite away from Virat Kohli at the slips. The ball glides down towards the ropes and he gets three runs.
The shackles are back on
With two new batsmen in the middle, the shackles are back on Aussie batsmen. Handscomb and Stoinis have been in good touch in the series so far, though, and they would hope to bounce back from this, if they manage to keep wickets in hand.
What an over from Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal had to make a statement after being dropped from the first two ODIs. He wanted his name to be in te hat for the world cup selection. And he has done it in style. He removed both of Australia's set batsmen Usman Khawaja and Shaun Marsh in the same over. BOLD CHAHAL!
This has worked quite well for India. The spinners turning the ball away now have only right hander's to bowl to
WICKET! Chahal has another one! Usman Khawaja has passed the ball back to Chahal's hands. Tried to go against the spin, but gets a leading edge and the spinner has two wickets in his first over. AUS 101/4
CHAHAL COMES ON!
GONE! Finally, Virat Kohli has handed the ball to Yuzvendra Chahal ANd he gets a wicket in his second ball! Shaun Marsh stepped up to him, but missed the ball. Dhoni grabbed it and knocked down the stumps. Marsh was OUT of the crease! AUS 99/3
Kedar Jadhav has bowled 6 overs
Kedar Jadhav has already bowled 6 overs. It means one of the leading bowlers will not be bowling his full quota of overs. Perhaps, Yuzvendra Chahal? Interesting to see what is going throuhg Kohli's head.
Australia looking to get a move on
Kedar Jadhav being hit for two boundaries and a triple in the same over by Mitchell Marsh.
Australia are looking to get a move on and Marsh is leading the fightback. Perhaps, this would be the last over from Jadhav. Expensive one. 14 runs in it.
20 overs gone - AUS 80/2
IN THE AIR...
NO MAN'S LAND!
Usman Khawaja tried to slog sweep it over the midwicket, get a leading edge. The ball goes up in the air, but there was no one to take the catch there.
FOUR!
FIRS BOUNDARY FOR AUSTRALIA IN 59 BALLS! Almost after 10 overs. Shaun Marsh just using the bounce on offer to pull it over the midwicket. Welcome to the ODIs, Vijay Shankar
DROPPED!
BY DHONI! You are reading this right - MS has left one behind the stumps, showing signs that after all, he is still a human. Jadhav managed to get a soft knick of Shaun Marsh's bat and Dhoni just could not grab it behind the stumps.
15 overs gone
Vijay Shankar and Kedar Jadhav have done well to keep the shackles on after the first powerplay. Shankar, on his debut is looking really tidy, really good. Jadhav is doing the job assigned to him. 15 overs gone, AUS 45/2
Aaron Finch in home season:
16 innings 242 runs 1 50s 15.12 Average 50 Highest
Troubling signs for Australia ahead of World Cup?
Good bowling from Shankar
Vijay Shankar is keeping a good line and length here. He is pitching is straighter to both the left-handers from over the wicket, and not allowing any room to get easy shots. Looks good as of now.
Kedar Jadhav onto the attack
That is a surprise. Virat Kohli has handed the ball to the part-timer Kedar Jadhav. He is perhaps hoping to bowl out a few overs from him when Australia are under the pressure. Could be a smart decision. Or could be an opening for the hosts.
Vijay Shankar comes on
The man of the hour - Vijay Shankar comes on to bowl the 11th over. Making his debut, the seamer must be feeling the nerves. Marsh and Khawaja might look to target him to break the shackles.
10 overs gone
Australia have reached 30/2 after 10 overs. Excellent powerplay from India as they kept the shackles on and removed both the openers. Over to Marsh and Khawaja from here on to settle down Australia.
Finch's struggles continues
For a top player, Finch hasn't been able to break a pattern of dismissals.
WICKET! Rammed on the pads and Bhuvi finally strikes. That is going straight. The umpire wasted no time in raising his fingers. Finch was way outside his crease, he thought about a review for a moment, but eventually walked off. AUS 27/2
Ind vs Aus 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Online, India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming:
Australia: Aaron Finch, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Peter Handscomb, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Peter Siddle, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa
India: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Khalil Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Vijay Shankar
WHAT JUST HAPPENED!
Bhuvneshwar Kumar released the ball from way behind the crease. And Aaron Finch has pulled away sighting sidescreen problems. Bhuvi was not pleased. But the umpired declared it as a dead ball.
Around the stumps
Mohammed Shami has decided to go around the stumps to Usman Khawaja. Mohammed Shami had removed Alex Carey with this angle and Shami hopes to do the same here.
CHANCE!
FOUR! Short and outside off stump to Aaron Finch and he has edged it. But India had no fielder at second slip and it will glide towards the boundary ropes.
MS Dhoni is standing up to Bhuvneshwar Kumar!
Seeing Aaron Finch stepping out of his crease, Mohammed Shami has decided to stand up the stumps to Aaron Finch. The right-handed batsman is starting to grow in confidence.
FOUR!
BOUNDARY! Usman Khawaja tries to break the shackes. Just a bit of width on offer from Mohammed Shami. Missed his length and Khawaja quick to pounce on the opportunity, Glided it past the covers.
Aaron Finch trying to counter movement
Aaron Finch is standing way outside his crease as he is constantly trying to counter the movement of the ball. He is stepping up to the ball and standing yards outside the crease.