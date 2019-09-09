Australian Federal Police troll England after they lose the Ashes

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) celebrated their team’s victory in the fourth Test of the Ashes in England by trolling the opponents on their social media handle as the Tim Paine-led side took 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Advertising

As the holder of the Ashes, Australia only needed to draw the series to keep cricket’s famous urn. The AFP tagged London’s Metropolitan Police Service and New Zealand police, saying an English gang ‘stole a valuable cup’ from the hands of Kiwis in the summer and they are happy to see that the activities of this gang have been foiled and the ‘urn is back where it belongs’.

READ | Steve Smith says retaining Ashes in England is his bucket list moment

“Good to see reports that a group of Australians in Manchester overnight have foiled the activities of a gang involved in a series of robberies targeting Aussies and Kiwis in England this Northern summer. You’re welcome, Metropolitan Police Service,” said the AFP post.

Advertising

“This gang previously stole a valuable cup from the hands of some of our NZ neighbours in London, followed by one of their red-headed members attempting to wrestle an antique urn away from its rightful owners during a visit to Headingley.”

READ | ‘It’s coming home!’, Twitter reacts as Australia retain Ashes

“We are glad to see the urn is back where it belongs – even if the contents appear to be badly damaged by fire. Sorry New Zealand Police, we understand that gang does not want to hand over the cup anytime soon,” it added.

In the comments section, the AFP added, “But seriously – the AFP has links with multiple law enforcement agencies in overseas countries to help combat transnational crime and facilitate police cooperation. The chance to boast about our sporting prowess is just a perk of being good friends!”

READ | Joe Root keen to keep leading England despite Ashes defeat

Australia retained the Ashes after beating England by 185 runs in the final session at Old Trafford on Sunday. Josh Hazlewood claimed the winning wicket, trapping Craig Overton lbw, as Australia dismissed England’s second innings for 197 deep into the evening session to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.