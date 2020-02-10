Australian Cricket Awards: David Warner wins Allan Border medal, Ellyse Perry bags Belinda Clark award

David Warner and Ellyse Perry were the recipients of the Allan Border Medal and Belinda Clark Medal at the 2020 Australian Cricket Awards on Monday.
The medals are awarded to players from the women’s and men’s teams respectively, voted on by players, umpires and media from across all international cricket.
Warner, who also won the T20I player of the year, enjoyed a brilliant campaign during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019, scoring 647 runs across the tournament, second only to Rohit Sharma’s 648.
Perry eclipsed Alyssa Healy by 161 votes and was adjudged as the women T20I player of the year, women’s ODI player of the year. She was the star performer in the Women’s Ashes with a dazzling hundred in the Test and 11 wickets in three ODIs.
Below is the photo and video gallery of all the players arriving in style to the ceremony at Melbourne’s Crown Towers.
The AWARD WINNERS-
Big things ahead for Wes Agar, who was voted by his peers as the best young cricketer in the country. #AusCricketAwards pic.twitter.com/TJdscxtji9
— Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) February 10, 2020
After a breakout Ashes campaign and a dominant Test summer at home in Australia, it’s no surprise that Marnus Labuschagne has been awarded Test Player of the Year. #AusCricketAwards pic.twitter.com/8YTtvA8hjP
— Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) February 10, 2020
Finchy speaks to us about his highlights after being named ODI Player of the Year! #AusCricketAward pic.twitter.com/Tscqm6AQqH
— Aust Cricketers Assn (@ACA_Players) February 10, 2020
The Aussie veteran, still making runs and plenty of them at 36! Shaun Marsh has been voted by his peers as Australia’s best domestic player.#AusCricketAwards pic.twitter.com/rpEiABU5LZ
— Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) February 10, 2020
An exceptional bowler who had it all, Craig McDermott is inducted into Australian Cricket’s Hall of Fame, following a 15-year career with almost 500 wickets for his country.#AusCricketAwards pic.twitter.com/B4X12JW0az
— Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) February 10, 2020
The ODI and T20I Player of the Year! 🌟 #AusCricketAwards pic.twitter.com/n0f49FAHxl
— Aust Cricketers Assn (@ACA_Players) February 10, 2020
An emotional @davidwarner31 accepts his third Allan Border Medal.
Great comeback, Bull! 🏅#AusCricketAward pic.twitter.com/VKUWaJ8m2V
— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 10, 2020
All smiles! Congratulations to our Belinda Clark and Allan Border Medal winners! 🏅#AusCricketAwards pic.twitter.com/KFIlCps8rC
— Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) February 10, 2020
A fantastic night celebrating a huge year of cricket. Congratulations again to all of our award winners!#AusCricketAwards pic.twitter.com/AmhEMt3EpU
— Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) February 10, 2020
Full list of the 2020 Australian Cricket Award winners:
Male One Day International Player of the Year: Aaron Finch
Female One Day International Player of the Year: Alyssa Healy
Hall of Fame Induction: Sharon Tredrea
Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year: Tayla Vlaeminck
Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year: Wes Agar
Male Test Player of the Year: Marnus Labuschagne
Female Domestic Player of the Year: Molly Strano
Male Domestic Player of the Year: Shaun Marsh
Hall of Fame Induction: Craig McDermott
Female International Twenty20 Player of the Year: Alyssa Healy
Male International Twenty20 Player of the Year: David Warner
Belinda Clark Award: Ellyse Perry
Allan Border Medal: David Warner.
