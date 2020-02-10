Follow Us:
Monday, February 10, 2020
Must Read

Australian Cricket Awards: David Warner wins Allan Border medal, Ellyse Perry bags Belinda Clark award

In its second year as the Australian Cricket Awards, tonight’s festivities celebrated the performances of Australia’s elite players in both domestic and international cricket, male and female.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: February 10, 2020 5:44:02 pm
australian cricket awards 2020, australian cricket awards 2020 winners, australian cricket awards winners list, allan border medal, david warner, ellyse perry, cricket news The Belinda Clark Medal and Allan Border Medal are awarded to the players from the Women’s and Men’s side respectively.

David Warner and Ellyse Perry were the recipients of the Allan Border Medal and Belinda Clark Medal at the 2020 Australian Cricket Awards on Monday.

The medals are awarded to players from the women’s and men’s teams respectively, voted on by players, umpires and media from across all international cricket.

Warner, who also won the T20I player of the year, enjoyed a brilliant campaign during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019, scoring 647 runs across the tournament, second only to Rohit Sharma’s 648.

Perry eclipsed Alyssa Healy by 161 votes and was adjudged as the women T20I player of the year, women’s ODI player of the year. She was the star performer in the Women’s Ashes with a dazzling hundred in the Test and 11 wickets in three ODIs.

Below is the photo and video gallery of all the players arriving in style to the ceremony at Melbourne’s Crown Towers.

The AWARD WINNERS-

Full list of the 2020 Australian Cricket Award winners:

Male One Day International Player of the Year: Aaron Finch

Female One Day International Player of the Year: Alyssa Healy

Hall of Fame Induction: Sharon Tredrea

Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year: Tayla Vlaeminck

Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year: Wes Agar

Male Test Player of the Year: Marnus Labuschagne

Female Domestic Player of the Year: Molly Strano

Male Domestic Player of the Year: Shaun Marsh

Hall of Fame Induction: Craig McDermott

Female International Twenty20 Player of the Year: Alyssa Healy

Male International Twenty20 Player of the Year: David Warner

Belinda Clark Award: Ellyse Perry

Allan Border Medal: David Warner.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

U-19 World Cup: ‘Tiger Cubs’ script history in South Africa
U-19 World Cup: ‘Tiger Cubs’ script history in South Africa
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Feb 10: Latest News