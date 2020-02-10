Australian Cricket Awards: David Warner wins Allan Border medal, Ellyse Perry bags Belinda Clark award

The Belinda Clark Medal and Allan Border Medal are awarded to the players from the Women’s and Men’s side respectively. The Belinda Clark Medal and Allan Border Medal are awarded to the players from the Women’s and Men’s side respectively.

David Warner and Ellyse Perry were the recipients of the Allan Border Medal and Belinda Clark Medal at the 2020 Australian Cricket Awards on Monday.

The medals are awarded to players from the women’s and men’s teams respectively, voted on by players, umpires and media from across all international cricket.

Warner, who also won the T20I player of the year, enjoyed a brilliant campaign during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019, scoring 647 runs across the tournament, second only to Rohit Sharma’s 648.

Perry eclipsed Alyssa Healy by 161 votes and was adjudged as the women T20I player of the year, women’s ODI player of the year. She was the star performer in the Women’s Ashes with a dazzling hundred in the Test and 11 wickets in three ODIs.

Below is the photo and video gallery of all the players arriving in style to the ceremony at Melbourne’s Crown Towers.

🚨 Power couple 🚨@ahealy77 and Mitch Starc pic.twitter.com/4F3L6BYsvF — Australian Women’s Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) February 10, 2020

“We’re here with Dani and Steve, the Don…”@MStoinis has a chat with @stevesmith49 and his wife Dani on the #AusCricketAwards red carpet. pic.twitter.com/6b30iVlWiJ — #7Cricket (@7Cricket) February 10, 2020

If you only watch one red carpet interview, make it this one with Adam Zampa and Marcus Stoinis! 😂#AusCricketAwards pic.twitter.com/f2RMhEE0HF — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 10, 2020

Come with us behind the scenes on the red carpet! 👔 👠 🌟 #AusCricketAwards pic.twitter.com/DZGiFyG2Y5 — Aust Cricketers Assn (@ACA_Players) February 10, 2020

The AWARD WINNERS-

Big things ahead for Wes Agar, who was voted by his peers as the best young cricketer in the country. #AusCricketAwards pic.twitter.com/TJdscxtji9 — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) February 10, 2020

After a breakout Ashes campaign and a dominant Test summer at home in Australia, it’s no surprise that Marnus Labuschagne has been awarded Test Player of the Year. #AusCricketAwards pic.twitter.com/8YTtvA8hjP — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) February 10, 2020

Finchy speaks to us about his highlights after being named ODI Player of the Year! #AusCricketAward pic.twitter.com/Tscqm6AQqH — Aust Cricketers Assn (@ACA_Players) February 10, 2020

The Aussie veteran, still making runs and plenty of them at 36! Shaun Marsh has been voted by his peers as Australia’s best domestic player.#AusCricketAwards pic.twitter.com/rpEiABU5LZ — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) February 10, 2020

An exceptional bowler who had it all, Craig McDermott is inducted into Australian Cricket’s Hall of Fame, following a 15-year career with almost 500 wickets for his country.#AusCricketAwards pic.twitter.com/B4X12JW0az — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) February 10, 2020

The ODI and T20I Player of the Year! 🌟 #AusCricketAwards pic.twitter.com/n0f49FAHxl — Aust Cricketers Assn (@ACA_Players) February 10, 2020

All smiles! Congratulations to our Belinda Clark and Allan Border Medal winners! 🏅#AusCricketAwards pic.twitter.com/KFIlCps8rC — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) February 10, 2020

A fantastic night celebrating a huge year of cricket. Congratulations again to all of our award winners!#AusCricketAwards pic.twitter.com/AmhEMt3EpU — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) February 10, 2020

Full list of the 2020 Australian Cricket Award winners:

Male One Day International Player of the Year: Aaron Finch

Female One Day International Player of the Year: Alyssa Healy

Hall of Fame Induction: Sharon Tredrea

Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year: Tayla Vlaeminck

Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year: Wes Agar

Male Test Player of the Year: Marnus Labuschagne

Female Domestic Player of the Year: Molly Strano

Male Domestic Player of the Year: Shaun Marsh

Hall of Fame Induction: Craig McDermott

Female International Twenty20 Player of the Year: Alyssa Healy

Male International Twenty20 Player of the Year: David Warner

Belinda Clark Award: Ellyse Perry

Allan Border Medal: David Warner.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.