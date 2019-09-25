Watch: Australian bowler Wes Agar survives nasty fall during Australia Domestic Cup

South Australia’s fast bowler Wes Agar escaped injury during his nasty fall against Queensland in the Australian One-Day Cup 2019 at Allan Border Field, Brisbane on Tuesday. Unfortunately, Agar’s right leg twisted when he was about to land and bowl the ball during his run-up. However, the 22-year-old fast bowler did not suffer any serious injury.

After the nasty fall, Agar did not bowl well as he gave 39 runs from the six overs he bowled and remained wicketless. Chasing a modest total of 227, Queensland batsmen did not struggle against the South Australian bowlers.

With the help of half-centuries from Sam Heazlett, Matt Renshaw and Joe Burns, Queensland chased down the total with seven wickets hand and 85 balls to spare.

Earlier, South Australian batsmen struggled to post a big total. They were all out for 226 with five more balls to go. Billy Stanlake and Matthew Kuhnemann picked up three wickets each getting the crucial wickets in the middle overs and not letting the South Australian batsmen string together a threatening partnership.

Queensland have won two out of two matches and are in the second place on the points table whereas South Australia are at the bottom of the table win one loss in one game they have played so far. South Australia face New South Wales next on Thursday.