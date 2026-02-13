Quick Comment: Not just ‘one bad day’, Australia haven’t really warmed up to T20 cricket

On a sunny Colombo afternoon, Zimbabwe etched a famous moment in their cricket history, one that holds the potential to change the game’s appeal and reach in the country. They thrashed—not scraped or edged—the absolute cricketing royalty in world cricket, Australia. The former world champions are injury-ridden, form-affected, and do not boss the format as much as they do the longer versions. But historically, they are skilled at negotiating bumps and hurdles. Like leopards, the kangaroos don’t change their stripes.

But on Friday, it was their humble African adversaries that exhibited the virtues of belief and resilience. First, they did not psychologically surrender to their more decorated opponents, a team they have beaten only in this format, before their exile and their dark days of mediocrity. Throughout the game, Zimbabwe wielded the ascendancy. Australia’s bowling could be without the holy trinity of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, but the likes of Ben Dwarshuis, Adam Zampa, and Nathan Ellis are bowlers with reputation. Cameron Green is one of the most expensive IPL purchases ever; among Zimbabweans only Sikandar Raza has ever featured in the league. Apart from the Bangladesh Premier League, they don’t incite much interest.