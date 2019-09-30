Specialist coin tosser: Australia’s Meg Lanning finds a unique way to win toss

The first T20I between Australia Women and Sri Lanka Women at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney on Sunday witnessed a run-fest, with Beth Mooney and Chamari Athapaththu scoring their respective centuries.

Both the players grabbed the limelight but what went unnoticed was the coin toss. Before the start of a match the skippers along with the match official step out in the pitch for a coin toss, however, this wasn’t the case on Sunday.

During the toss, Australian skipper Meg Lanning did walk out in the middle but she was accompanied by her teammate Alyssa Healy who flipped the coin in the air and also went on to win the toss. However, it was Lanning who eventually elected to bat first after her teammate won the toss.

After the toss, Lanning revealed the motive behind the move and said, “I’ll take that one. I’m not sure if you’ve heard but I have got a pretty bad record with the coin toss and Alyssa Healy has been talking herself up and she’s delivered.”

Looking at Lanning’s recent record, she managed to win the toss on one occasion during Australia’s tour of West Indies, earlier this month.

In a match that saw a run-fest, Beth Mooney countered Chamari Atapaththu’s century with 113 off 61 balls to give Australia a winning start to their T20I series against Sri Lanka at North Sydney Oval.

Looking in complete control, Mooney used all parts of the ground to give the Australian women a record-breaking total as the hosts beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs.