Meg Lanning-led Australia set world record of consecutive ODI wins

The Australia women's national team pose for a photo after their 22nd straight ODI victory. (Twitter/AusWomen)

Alyssa Healy and Megan Schutt powered Australia to a world-record 22nd successive ODI win on Sunday after the visitors defeated New Zealand by six wickets in Mount Maunganui.

The win means Meg Lanning’s team eclipsed the mark set by Ricky Ponting’s side in 2003, having equalled the long-standing record back in October.

Australia’s world record ODI winning streak from March 12, 2018 to today: vs India 3-0

vs Pakistan 3-0

vs New Zealand 3-0

vs England 3-0

vs West Indies 3-0

vs Sri Lanka 3-0

vs New Zealand 3-0

vs New Zealand 1-0@AusWomenCricket | #NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/rcF3ta7Eyl — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) April 4, 2021

“It’s a great achievement from this group over a long period of time. It’s something we’ve been working on for three years. I think it shows how consistent we’ve been in this format and it is something we will look back on,” said Lanning in the post-match conference.

The streak includes seven wins over New Zealand and three apiece over England, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and West Indies.

Amazing contribution from a heap of people over a three-year period, but special shout-out to Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner and Rachael Haynes who played in each of the 22 straight ODI wins! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/kUQBPmXeeL — Australian Women’s Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) April 4, 2021

Comparing the record-breaking streak with that of Ponting-led Australia’s 21-match winning run — while Ponting top-scored with 738 runs at 52.71, Healy top-scored with 1197 runs at 57.00.

Brett Lee was the top wicket-taker for Ponting’s side with 36 wickets at 19.27 and Jess Jonassen was the best bowler for her team with 39 wickets at 13.51.

“It’s a special record,” Healy said. “Probably a lot of players in that [change] room and me in particular idolised Ricky Ponting growing up. He’s exactly how I wanted to bat and take on the game so for us to break a record that had him all over it is pretty special for this group.”

The statistics behind the record-breaking streak. The statistics behind the record-breaking streak.

Set a target of 213 to win, the Australians rattled off the required total in just under 39 overs to secure a comfortable victory. Ashleigh Gardner (53* off 41) brought up the winning runs when she smashed a six off Amelia Kerr as her team set the new global benchmark.

Opener Alyssa Healy top-scored for Australia with 65 runs from 68 balls before being caught and bowled by Kerr, while Ellyse Perry also finished unbeaten on 56 runs.

Megan Schutt was the pick of Australia’s bowlers as she claimed 4/32 in nine overs while Nicola Carey backed her up, taking three wickets for 34 runs.