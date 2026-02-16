‘There’s a belief that we can beat any team in the world’: Arundhati Reddy after India’s 1st T20I win over Australia

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
India’s tour of Australia is being seen as their first true test for establishing themselves as world champions after having won the Women’s World Cup last year. While Harmanpreet Kaur’s side had won the ODI World Cup, such was the significance of that title win, and the fact that they beat the dominant Australia on the way, that the whole tour itself is being seen as a litmus test for them.
They started the test well, beating Australia by 21 runs, albeit it was through the DLS method after the match was washed out, and spinner Arundhati Reddy said that India now have the belief that they can beat any side in the world.
“I think the Indian team has been playing really good cricket in the last few years,” Reddy, who took four wickets and was player of the match, is quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo. “We’ve always come very close and not won games, but I think there’s a belief in the team now that we can beat anybody in this world. I think that’s the confidence that helps us and we want to continue that.”
Incidentally, Reddy had taken a four-wicket haul the last time she had played in Australia as well. “I love Australia, it’s the country I enjoy the most. I think when we landed here, just the vibes I get… Growing up, I used to watch a lot of Test matches, Ashes in Australia, and I always wanted to come here and play cricket. Obviously, I enjoyed playing here last time around; it was good. And I’ve started off well, hopefully I’ll continue doing it,” Arundhati said after her match-winning performance. Her spell was central to India dismissing Australia for 133 in 18 overs on Sunday.
India blazed their way to 50/1 in 5.1 overs. Shafali Verma smashed 21 in 11 balls before falling to Australia captain Sophie Molineux. Smriti Mandhana remained unbeaten on 16 off 17 while Jemimah Rodrigues scored nine runs in three balls. That is how the score stood when rain forced the players off. Eventually, the game had to be called off and India were 21 runs ahead on the DLS method. India have thus started their multi-format tour with a 2-0 points lead.
