‘There’s a belief that we can beat any team in the world’: Arundhati Reddy after India’s 1st T20I win over Australia

India’s tour of Australia is being seen as their first true test for establishing themselves as world champions after having won the Women’s World Cup last year. While Harmanpreet Kaur’s side had won the ODI World Cup, such was the significance of that title win, and the fact that they beat the dominant Australia on the way, that the whole tour itself is being seen as a litmus test for them.

They started the test well, beating Australia by 21 runs, albeit it was through the DLS method after the match was washed out, and spinner Arundhati Reddy said that India now have the belief that they can beat any side in the world.