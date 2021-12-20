Australia wins 2nd Ashes test by 275 runs to take 2-0 lead

England's James Anderson, third left, watches as Australia celebrate their victory on the fifth day of their Ashes cricket test match in Adelaide, Australia, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Australia wins the match by 275 runs. (AP Photo/James Elsby)

Australia took a 2-0 lead in the five-test Ashes series on Monday by beating England by 275 runs and all but ensured the century-old urn will remain Down Under.

Set 468 runs to win, England was bowled out for 192 with 21 overs remaining on the final day of play in the day-night test at Adelaide Oval.

Jos Buttler (26) faced 207 deliveries for England before treading on his stumps to be out hit wicket in a losing cause.

What a way to end an epic innings! 😲 That's the first time Buttler has been dismissed hit wicket in his 193-innings first class career #Ashes pic.twitter.com/nRP09djjay — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 20, 2021

Buttler's weird dismissal, Richardson's five and a last-session finish… all the highlights from a tense day five! #Ashes https://t.co/EkJ2TbxwkG — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 20, 2021 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Only one team has come from 2-0 down to win an Ashes series: Don Bradman’s Australians in 1936-37. As holders of the Ashes, Australia needs only to draw the next match.

Paceman Jhye Richardson took five wickets as Australia followed its nine-wicket triumph in the first test in Brisbane with another resounding win, its ninth consecutive win in day-night matches.

Meanwhile, Australia has named an unchanged 15-man squad for the remaining three Ashes tests.

A big 275-run win for Australia gives them a two-nil lead in the #Ashes series as the teams head to Melbourne. — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 20, 2021

Josh Hazlewood missed the Adelaide test because of a side strain. Fast bowler and captain Pat Cummins, a late scratch from the second test because he was a close contact of a COVID-19 case, will rejoin the squad on Thursday.

Hazlewood will need to prove his fitness in the Melbourne Cricket Ground nets to play the Boxing Day test starting Dec. 26. The fourth and fifth tests in Sydney and Hobart, respectively, are in January.

Under-pressure opener Marcus Harris, who averages 22.19 from 12 tests after scores of three and 23 in Adelaide, is expected to remain at the top of the order.