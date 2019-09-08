Toggle Menu
‘It’s coming home!’, Twitter reacts as Australia retain Ashes

Australia's Josh Hazlewood claimed the last wicket of England's Craig Overton, dismissing him on 21 from 105 balls, to get the visitors a lead of 2-1 in the Ashes.

Josh Hazlewood celebrates taking Craig Overton’s wicket. (Source: Reuters)

Australia retained the urn on England soil for the first time in 18-years after a Pat Cummins-led bowling attack bundled the hosts’ batting order on the fifth day of the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Australia won the fourth Test by 185 runs, after England’s late resilience offered by Jos Buttler, Craig Overton and Jack Leach proved too little, too late. Josh Hazlewood claimed the last wicket of Overton, dismissing him on 21 from 105 balls, to get the visitors a lead of 2-1 in the ongoing series. Steve Smith’s 211 in the first innings and 82 in the second proved to be the gamechanger at Manchester.

