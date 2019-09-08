‘It’s coming home!’, Twitter reacts as Australia retain Ashes

Australia retained the urn on England soil for the first time in 18-years after a Pat Cummins-led bowling attack bundled the hosts’ batting order on the fifth day of the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Australia won the fourth Test by 185 runs, after England’s late resilience offered by Jos Buttler, Craig Overton and Jack Leach proved too little, too late. Josh Hazlewood claimed the last wicket of Overton, dismissing him on 21 from 105 balls, to get the visitors a lead of 2-1 in the ongoing series. Steve Smith’s 211 in the first innings and 82 in the second proved to be the gamechanger at Manchester.

What an effort by England today .. Great fight .. But well done Australia on retaining the #Ashes .. no point in pretending but they have been the better team .. better in all departments .. — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 8, 2019

Congrats Aussies lads, well played both teams @CricketAus @ECB_cricket . Proud of all of the players and staff . Sing the song bloody loud lads . Enjoy a beer , I will be . 👍🇦🇺 @tdpaine36 and JL and all fans . Hats off #ashes . What a series to watch👍 — Darren Lehmann (@darren_lehmann) September 8, 2019

What a terrific series it’s been mate ! 2-1 ✔️👍 https://t.co/dbbEN3RXy1 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) September 8, 2019

Well, the Ashes are staying Down Under. Australia were just too relentless and England were too far back. Headingley was a miracle, it should have been 3-0 https://t.co/6BLkrMvNiw — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 8, 2019

Steve Smith has been magnificent, super-human almost, but don’t forget the bowlers that take the wickets. Pat Cummins has been excellent throughout and Josh Hazlewood is always good. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 8, 2019

You beauty!!!! — Chris Rogers (@BuckRogers55) September 8, 2019

Well done Australia. Bloody beauty. This test cricket isn’t bad is it?? #retained awesome effort lads. 👊🏼 — John Hastings (@johnhastings194) September 8, 2019

Steve Smith vs Ben Stokes 2-1

With one to play…Australia retains #TheAshes — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 8, 2019