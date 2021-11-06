Unchanged teams likely as Australia look for a big win against West Indies

In a crucial encounter, West Indies will be facing Australia in the ongoing T20 World Cup at Abu Dhabi on Saturday. These teams are a part of Group 1 in the tournament.

Australia thrashed Bangladesh in their previous match of the T20 World Cup 2021. Bangladesh were bundled out for just 73 runs. Shamim Hossain was the top scorer with 19 runs for his team.

Australian wrist spinner Adam Zampa bagged a 5-wicket haul and Australia easily achieved the target in just 6.2 overs. Aaron Finch smashed 40 runs and helped the Aussies win the match by 8 wickets.

West Indies surrendered in front of Sri Lanka in their previous match. Sri Lanka batted first and scored 189 runs with the help of the brilliant 51 and 68 runs by Pathum Nissanka and Charish Asalanka, respectively. In reply, West Indies were restricted to 169 runs and lost the match by 20 runs.

However, West Indies have a notable advantage in the head-to-head battle. Caribbean players have dominated the Aussies in T20Is 10 times while losing on only 6 occasions. Australia has come out on the top against West Indies in just twice of their five matches in the T20 World Cups.

Here are the probable playing XI teams:

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchel Marsh, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul.