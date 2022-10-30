scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 30, 2022

Australia wary of giant-killer Ireland

Australia will want to boost their net run rate which is behind England's and Ireland' .

Australia's Aaron Finch in action against New Zealand. (Reuters)

Australia captain Aaron Finch said his team cannot afford to take Ireland lightly in Monday’s T20 World Cup contest, specially after Andy Balbirnie’s side pulled off a massive giant-killing act against England.

Ireland stunned England in a rain-marred Super 12 contest on Wednesday and are joined by defending champions Australia as well as England on three points, two behind Group 1 leader New Zealand, from as many matches. “They’ve got some seriously talented players,” Finch said of their opponents on the eve of the match in Brisbane.

“They’ve got a lot of experience, especially at the top of the order, as well, so they’re never a team that you can take lightly. “If the wicket has got anything in it, they’ve got very good bowlers to maximize that as well.” Australia will want to boost their net run rate which is behind England’s and Ireland’s, but Finch said they first need to put themselves in a position from where they can push for it.

“We have seen how damaging Ireland can be if you give them a sniff in a game,” the opener said. “First and foremost you have to do the basics well and make sure you get your team into a position where if that presents you can push forward.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Product delay shadow on new Parliament building deadlinePremium
Product delay shadow on new Parliament building deadline
Wanted by NIA: CA firms to assist in terror funding investigationsPremium
Wanted by NIA: CA firms to assist in terror funding investigations
Raise our glasses to end of hypocrisy — women may drink, serve, get high ...Premium
Raise our glasses to end of hypocrisy — women may drink, serve, get high ...
Ambedkar and his idea of the caste of landPremium
Ambedkar and his idea of the caste of land
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“I think the last thing you want to do is push too hard and leave yourself with too much to do.” Australia have amassed a string of explosive batters in their lineup but Finch said the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Tim David could play the anchor’s role as well.

“Tim David has a lot more batsmanship and craft than people give him credit for,” Finch said. “He is someone who could potentially go up and see an innings through.”

First published on: 30-10-2022 at 02:50:28 pm
Next Story

Chunky Panday on Ananya Panday’s first love, playing her father in Liger: ‘Had to convince myself I’ll not look like her older brother…’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli in the runs again as India thump Netherlands at Perth
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 30: Latest News