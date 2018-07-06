Australia vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, 6th T20 of tri-series: Zimbabwe on recovery mode after losing three wickets

Australia vs Zimbabwe live cricket score: Australia take on Zimbabwe in Harare. (Source: AP) Australia vs Zimbabwe live cricket score: Australia take on Zimbabwe in Harare. (Source: AP)

Australia vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, 6th T20 Tri-series Live Streaming: Austalia’s batting failed to materialise in the T20 against Pakistan on Thursday which resulted in their first defeat of the tri-series. Australia have relied heavily on Aaron Finch and following his early dismissal, the batting didn’t have much of a spine to fall back on. With that, Australia’s hopes of becoming top-ranked T20 side went down the drain. The sixth T20 of the series gives Zimbabwe a chance to get a consolation win or at least push the Aussies rather than fall tamely. Catch live scores and updates from Australia vs Zimbabwe in sixth T20 of the tri-series.