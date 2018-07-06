Australia vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, 6th T20 of tri-series: Zimbabwe on recovery mode after losing three wickets

Australia vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, 6th T20 Tri-series Live Streaming: Austalia’s batting failed to materialise in the T20 against Pakistan on Thursday which resulted in their first defeat of the tri-series. Australia have relied heavily on Aaron Finch and following his early dismissal, the batting didn’t have much of a spine to fall back on. With that, Australia’s hopes of becoming top-ranked T20 side went down the drain. The sixth T20 of the series gives Zimbabwe a chance to get a consolation win or at least push the Aussies rather than fall tamely. Catch live scores and updates from Australia vs Zimbabwe in sixth T20 of the tri-series.
Expensive over from Marcus Stoinis! He gives away 19 runs in it as Zimbabwe reach 98/3 in the 14th over. It also brings up 50-run partnership between Solomon Mire and Peter Moor.
Peter Moor has struck Marcus Stoinis for a six and two fours in the first three balls in the 14th over. It is the first boundary since 44 balls in the match. And this has turned out to be a welcome treat for Zimbabwe.
Solomon Mire again tried to go big and he just rammed his bat on a slower delivery from Andrew Tye. The timing were once again not rihght, and it just went up in the air, only to land a few inches away from Glenn Maxwell's hands. A diving effort did not come to Maxwell's aid.
... LANDS IN NO MAN'S ZONE!
Solomon Mire tried to flex his muscles and go for a big one off Marcus Stoinis. But there was absolutely no timing and power on the shot, and it went up in the air. Lucky for him, it did not have enough to reach the fielder. ZIM 69/3 after 11 overs.
Zimbabwe have reached the halfway mark in their innings, with 10 overs gone. There are still 10 overs to play, and they would be hoping to increase the run rate here. 10 overs gone, ZIM 65/3
Australia have shackled Zimbabwe up completely and in spite of Solomon Mire still in the middle, they are finding it really hard to break out of it. 9 overs gone, ZIM are 58/3.
The wickets at regular intervals has really hampered Zimbabwe's run rate and it has gone down to 7 now. After 7 overs, Brazil have not been able to bring up their fifty, which has put the Aussies in a commanding position. 7 overs gone, ZIM 49/3
For a second consecutive wicket, a six, and a beautiful shot, is followed by a wicket. Wildermuth holds on this time and Musakanda departs. Slashes at the delivery and the top edge flies over to third man for a diving catch. Zimbabwe go three down
WHAT. A. SHOT. Glorious shot by Musakanda and the ball goes soaring for a six! Stanlake with a full delivery and Musakanda with a stand and deliver moment. Perfect balance and head on the shot. Lofts it over long-on for a six. Sublime!
The next ball, Masakadza drags it on and is bowled to be dismissed for 13 runs from 12 balls. What a shame. After that superb shot, the Zimbabwe skipper tried to slap it through covers with a cross blade but inside edges it onto the stumps. Pity! Masakadza is disappointed with himself.
WOWZA! SWEPT AWAY FOR A SIX! Talk about making the most of the pace on the ball and connecting beautifully to send the ball past the boundary line. Length ball, wide of off stump, Masakadza gets down on one knee and sweeps it over fine leg to ping the advertising hoarding for a six!
Jhye Richardson to Masakadza and the shortish delivery, outside off stump is pulled. The timing is horribly wrong and it takes a top edge with Wildermuth the man underneath and he makes a complete hash of it. Windy conditions wouldn't have helped either. Richardson will have to wait for a first wicket
Zhuwao and Mire come out to open for Zimbabwe. Zhuwao takes strike to Stanlake and there's a first ball wicket. Full delivery, angling outside off and looking for an edge with a slip in place. No feet movement and Zhuwao gets a thick outside edge which falls comfortably in Carey's gloves.
Zimbabwe XI: Solomon Mire, Cephas Zhuwao, Hamilton Masakadza (c), Tarisai Musakanda, Peter Moor (wk), Elton Chigumbura, Malcolm Waller, Donald Tiripano, Brandon Mavuta, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani
Donald Tiripano and Brandon Mavuta replace Tendai Chisoro and Chris Mpofu.
Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey (wk), Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Nic Maddinson, Marcus Stoinis, Jack Wildermuth, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Jhye Richardson, Billy Stanlake
D'Arcy Short sits out and Alex Carey comes in. Debut for Jack Wildermuth.
Zimbabwe have won the toss and they've opted to bat on a chilly morning in Harare.
When Australia and Zimbabwe step on to the field in Harare, both will have different things to play for and yet the final result matters nothing. Hello and Good Afternoon! Thanks for joining in in our continued live coverage of the tri-series in Zimbabwe. Australia come into it with their batting needing plenty to prove. The equation after three matches reads: Aaron Finch - 256 runs, others - 208 runs. When Finch departed early against Pakistan, in the fifth T20, the rest of the side couldn't do much damage. For a depleted Zimbabwe side, it is about finding form before facing Pakistan in 50-over games. Zimbabwe have suffered heavy defeats and Solomon Mire's 63-ball 94 runs has been the only positive.