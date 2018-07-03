Australia vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20 of Tri-series Live Streaming: Zimbabwe win toss, opt to field against Australia

Australia vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20 of Tri-series: Zimbabwe had five key players missing due to non-payment of dues stretching as far as last year. Their personnel woes got worse after the first T20 of the tri-series involving Pakistan and Zimbabwe when Kyle Jarvis was ruled out of the series with a broken thumb. Australia, on the other hand, have no trouble after thrashing Pakistan by 9-wickets and with 9.1 overs to spare in the second T20 of the series. The back-to-back fixtures allow Australia chance to build momentum – which their limited over sides lack over the past few years. Catch live scores and updates from Australia vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20 of tri-series.
Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), D'Arcy Short, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Nic Maddinson, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Jhye Richardson, Billy Stanlake
Zimbabwe XI: Solomon Mire, Chamu Chibhabha, Hamilton Masakadza (c), Tarisai Musakanda, Peter Moor (wk), Elton Chigumbura, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chisoro, Chris Mpofu, John Nyumbu, Blessing Muzarabani
Zimbabwe have won the toss and they're fielding first - just as they did against Pakistan. Didn't go as well on Sunday...
Hello and welcome! Thank you for joining us in our live coverage of the T20 tri-series in Zimbabwe. On the first day, Zimbabwe lost to Pakistan and on the second, Pakistan lost to Australia. The third day sees Australia take on Zimbabwe with the hosts further depleted with Jarvis' injury.