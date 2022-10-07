scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

Australia vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch AUS vs WI T20 match

AUS vs WI 2nd T20I, When and Where to watch Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will be held in Brisbane.

Australia | West Indies |AUS vs WI 2nd T20I Match Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20I.

Australia vs West Indies Live Streaming Details, 2nd T20I: Australia and West Indies once again lock horns in the two-match Twenty20 series as the hosts continue to prepare for their defense of the T20 World Cup title. Both teams are using the two-game series to fine-tune for the T20 World Cup later this month.

In the first encounter, Aaron Finch and Matthew Wade revived Australia’s run chase before Mitchell Starc clinched the three-wicket win with a ball to spare Wednesday in a dramatic last over of the series-opening Twenty20 international against West Indies.

Here is all you need to know about the second game of the series-

When will Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20I match be held?

Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will be held on October 7 (Friday).

Where will Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20I match take place?

Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane.

What time will Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20I match begin?

Australia vs West Indies 2ndT20I match will begin at 1:40 PM IST.

Where to watch Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20I match live in India?

Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20I match in India?

Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20I match live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.

Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20I probable playing XI

Australia: David Warner, Cameron Green, Aaron Finch (c), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles (wk), Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Raymon Reifer, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith and Yannic Cariah.

First published on: 07-10-2022 at 12:13:35 pm
First published on: 07-10-2022 at 12:13:35 pm
Oct 07: Latest News