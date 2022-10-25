Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch AUS vs SL match

Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: Hosts Australia and the recent Asia Cup winners Sri Lanka are all set to take on each other in their second Super 12 match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Perth on Tuesday. The Aaron Finch-led men will be looking to bounce back from their crushing loss to New Zealand. The Aussies were brought down to earth by their Trans-Tasman rivals on the first weekend of the Super12 stage, as New Zealand completely outplayed them in their opening match.

On the other hand, the Sri Lankan pacers have also supported their spinners well throughout this campaign. The batting unit did disappoint when they suffered a shocking loss to Namibia in their opening match of the tournament, but they regrouped soon and have delivered excellent performances since then to qualify for the Super12 stage.

Australia vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2022 Match Live Streaming Details:

When will Australia vs Sri Lanka (AUS vs SL) Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka (AUS vs SL) Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played on October 25, 2022, Tuesday.

What time will Australia vs Sri Lanka (AUS vs SL) Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 start?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka (AUS vs SL) Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will start at 4:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 4:00 PM IST.

Where will Australia vs Sri Lanka (AUS vs SL) Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka (AUS vs SL) Super 12 T20 World Cup match will be played at the Perth Stadium in Perth.

Which TV channel will broadcast Australia vs Sri Lanka (AUS vs SL) Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022?

Star Sports Network will broadcast the Australia vs Sri Lanka (AUS vs SL) Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match.

When and where to watch Australia vs Sri Lanka (AUS vs SL) Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 online?

Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the Australia vs Sri Lanka Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match.

AUS vs SL Squads:

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Sri Lanka Squad: Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Ashen Bandara, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha, Pramod Madushan, Pathum Nissanka