Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 Series 2019: Full Schedule, Players List, Squad, Venue, Match Timings, Broadcast details

Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 Series 2019 Schedule, Players List, Venue: The confident Sri Lankan 16-man squad, led by Lasith Malinga, sees the return of many experienced players to the side after Sri Lanka’s 3-0 series victory in Pakistan. Now the Lankan are all set to take on Australia in a three-match T20I series starting from October 27.

Advertising

After a young squad achieved a whitewash of Pakistan in the T20I series, Sri Lanka have returned to many of their more experienced players for their three-match series in Australia. Malinga, wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella and batsman Kusal Perera were among the 10 players that pulled out of the recent tour of Pakistan owing to security concerns. The tour of Australia will also see the return of Kusal Mendis.

The series against Australia will kick off in Adelaide, before shifting to the Gabba in Brisbane on October 30 and then to the MCG in Melbourne on November 1.

Series schedule:

1st T20I at Adelaide Oval (9 AM-IST) on October 27.

2nd T20I at The Gabba, Brisbane (8.10 AM- IST) on October 30.

3rd T20I at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne (8.10 AM-IST) on November 1.

Plenty of Sri Lankan star power will be heading to Australia next week, as well as a youngster who has made a seriously impressive start to his career. FULL SQUAD: https://t.co/sW0IpOIpWs #AUSvSL pic.twitter.com/2hrNoMcklH — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 17, 2019

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Lasith Malinga (c), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha.

Advertising

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Broadcast details: All matches will be broadcast live on Sony Six in India and on Fox Cricket in Australia. While live streaming will be available on Sony Liv in India.

For more updates keep logged in to www.indianexpress.com