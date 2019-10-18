Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 Series 2019: Full Schedule, Players List, Squad, Venue, Match Timings, Broadcast details

Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 Series 2019 Schedule, Players List, Venue: The confident Sri Lankan 16-man squad, led by Lasith Malinga, sees the return of many experienced players to the side after Sri Lanka’s 3-0 series victory in Pakistan. Now the Lankan are all set to take on Australia in a three-match T20I series starting from October 27.

Advertising

After a young squad achieved a whitewash of Pakistan in the T20I series, Sri Lanka have returned to many of their more experienced players for their three-match series in Australia. Malinga, wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella and batsman Kusal Perera were among the 10 players that pulled out of the recent tour of Pakistan owing to security concerns. The tour of Australia will also see the return of Kusal Mendis.

The series against Australia will kick off in Adelaide, before shifting to the Gabba in Brisbane on October 30 and then to the MCG in Melbourne on November 1.

Series schedule:

1st T20I at Adelaide Oval (9 AM-IST) on October 27.

2nd T20I at The Gabba, Brisbane (8.10 AM- IST) on October 30.

3rd T20I at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne (8.10 AM-IST) on November 1.