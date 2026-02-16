Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Eyes on Mitch Marsh’s fitness as AUS fight for survival vs SL in Pallekele

Total Matches: 26
Australia won: 16
Sri Lanka won: 10
Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: After stumbling big time against an inspired Zimbabwe, Australia will face another uphill battle, this time against co-host Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup 2026 Group B fixture in Palleke, in what will almost be a do-or-die game for the Knagaroos on Monday.
Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup – Live Cricket Score, Full Scorecard: Follow Here
Australia have slumped to third spot in the points table, having lost to Sikander Raza’s men in Colombo. They have two points from two games, whereas Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe are unbeaten, winning both of their league games to accumulate four points.
Sri Lanka registered comprehensive wins against Ireland and Oman, and a win against Australia on Monday will help them secure their place in the Super 8s.
Australia: Josh Inglis (wk), Travis Head (c), Cameron Green, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Marsh, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Steven Smith.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka, Pramod Madushan, Janith Liyanage.
SCROLL DOWN TO FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES OF AUSTRALIA VS SRI LANKA T20 WORLD CUP MATCH:
Australia: Josh Inglis (wk), Travis Head (c), Cameron Green, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Marsh, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Steven Smith (replacement for Josh Hazlewood).
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2026, where Australia and Sri Lanka are taking on each other in the Group B fixture and the Match No. 30 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Monday.
A win for the co-hosts will secure them the Super 8 spot, whereas a loss for Australia would result in them facing an early exit scare.
Stay tuned as we build up this game and provide you with all the live updates from this high-stakes game!
Steve Smith replaces injured Josh Hazlewood in Australia’s T20 World Cup squad
Australia’s T20 World Cup campaign was reshaped again after Steven Smith was announced as a replacement for injured fast bowler Josh Hazlewood ahead of the crucial league phase clash against Sri Lanka in Kandy on Monday. The ICC Event Technical Committee approved the change after Hazlewood was ruled out with a calf injury that had kept him sidelined since February. Despite initial optimism that he might recover in time for the latter stages, medical advice confirmed he would not be fit to contribute. (READ MORE)
