Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Eyes on Mitch Marsh’s fitness as AUS fight for survival vs SL in Pallekele

Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: After stumbling big time against an inspired Zimbabwe, Australia will face another uphill battle, this time against co-host Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup 2026 Group B fixture in Palleke, in what will almost be a do-or-die game for the Knagaroos on Monday.

Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup – Live Cricket Score, Full Scorecard

Australia have slumped to third spot in the points table, having lost to Sikander Raza’s men in Colombo. They have two points from two games, whereas Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe are unbeaten, winning both of their league games to accumulate four points.

Sri Lanka registered comprehensive wins against Ireland and Oman, and a win against Australia on Monday will help them secure their place in the Super 8s.

AUS vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026 Squads

Australia: Josh Inglis (wk), Travis Head (c), Cameron Green, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Marsh, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Steven Smith.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka, Pramod Madushan, Janith Liyanage.

Feb 16, 2026 05:17 PM IST Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates: Head-to-head in T20Is Total Matches: 26 Australia won: 16 Sri Lanka won: 10