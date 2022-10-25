Australia vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE: AUS face SL in do-or-die game at Perth

Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022 Live Commentary and Cricket Score: Aaron Finch-led Australia will take on Dasun Shanaka’s Asia champions Sri Lanka in Perth. Australia suffered a humiliating 89-run defeat against New Zealand. On the other hand, after losing to Namibia in the qualifiers, Sri Lanka have turned things around. They defeated Ireland in their opening match of the Super 12.
Follow live score and updates of AUS vs SL from Perth below.
David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Steven Smith, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Kane Richardson
Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Ashen Bandara, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha, Pramod Madushan, Pathum Nissanka
As things stand right now, Sri Lanka have a advantage in the group with a NRR of +2.467 after their win against Ireland. Australia, on the other hand, have a net run rate of -4.450 .
"It was, obviously, a disappointing start. A massive build-up for us as a team, and I think it just goes to show in this World Cup and in cricket in general, if you are slightly off, they (opponents) jump us at the start and we're on a back foot from there on in," said Marsh before adding, "I think if you look down the personnel of our group confidence is not something that all the boys are shy of. So I think it's just really important to stick together."
Leg-spinner Adam Zampa looks set to miss out on Australia's must-win T20 World Cup clash against Sri Lanka after testing positive for Covid-19.
Australia look to bounce back against a red-hot Sri Lanka. Australia have their backs to the wall after facing a loss in their opening T20 World Cup meeting with New Zealand. Aaron Finch’s men need to win and stay alive in their home campaign. But Sri Lanka will have other plans