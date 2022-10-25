Australia vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE: AUS face SL in do-or-die game at Perth

Australia vs Sri Lanka Live: Marsh looking at positives

"It was, obviously, a disappointing start. A massive build-up for us as a team, and I think it just goes to show in this World Cup and in cricket in general, if you are slightly off, they (opponents) jump us at the start and we're on a back foot from there on in," said Marsh before adding, "I think if you look down the personnel of our group confidence is not something that all the boys are shy of. So I think it's just really important to stick together."