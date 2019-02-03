Australia vs Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera forced to retire after bouncer blow

A day after Dimuth Karunaratne was struck on the neck by a straight bouncer from Australia’s Pat Cummins and had to be stretchered off, Kusal Perera also faced an injury scare and was forced to retire following a nasty blow to the side of the helmet as Sri Lanka played Australia in the second Test in Canberra. This is the second instance in two days.

During the 53rd over on Day 3, the ball hit Kusal on the helmet, next to his right ear. The blow was so strong that the side protector on his helmet disintegrated while the rear inserts which protect the neck from being injured came off. While Kusal did not immediately feel the impact of the blow and continued batting after receiving immediate medical attention, it got difficult for him to continue in the next over.

Kusal, who was at the non-strikers’ end, decided to retire and looked unsteady when he reached the boundary, with the team physio running to him to help. He will undergo a compulsary concussion test.

On Saturday, Karunaratne was stretchered off after being struck on the neck by a straight bouncer from Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins. The incident took place on Day 2 of the second Test when the left-handed batsman was batting on 46 in the second session.

The batsman immediately fell to the ground and lay motionless as the paramedics ran in. The cricketer was treated on the ground for about 15 minutes, after which the substitute fielder Roshen Silva helped him in taking his gloves, pads, and helmet off.

Sri Lanka cricket had announced later on the same day that Karunaratne had been released from the hospital, with investigations showing that the ‘results are normal’. Karunaratne came to the crease after Kusal retired hurt.