Australia vs Sri Lanka: Adam Zampa tests Covid positive

Ahead of the must-win game against Sri Lanka, the hosts Australia have suffered another massive blow after their spinner Adam Zampa tested positive to COVID.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Zampa’s symptoms are not severe, but concerns remain about him playing.

A change in ICC regulations for this tournament mean players are able to take the field even after recording a positive test.

Australian women’s all-rounder Tahlia McGrath took the field in the Commonwealth Games final with COVID earlier this year.

Ireland allrounder George Dockrell played against the Sri Lankans in Hobart on Sunday, despite being declared a positive COVID case.

Zampa might travel to the match seperately and would remain somewhat segregated from the playing group on the night.

If Zampa misses out, he could be replaced by spinner Ashton Agar, unless selectors opt to add another pacer in the squad. In that instance, the door would be open to all-rounder Cameron Green and pacer Nathan Ellis.

Advertisement

Australia need to beat Sri Lanka at Perth comprehensively after they were humbled by New Zealand in their tournament opener. Another loss will jeopardise the defending champion’s chances to make it into the semifinals.