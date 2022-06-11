Sri Lanka vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Score Updates: Australia win toss, opt to bat first

Australia vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score Online Today.

Sri Lanka vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Score: Australia won the toss and opted to bat against Sri Lanka on Saturday. Australia have already taken an unassailable lead in the three-match T20I series, having won the first two games in Colombo. The hosts were completely outplayed in the first game as they were dismissed for a 128 and Australia chased the total in 14 overs with all 10 wickets in hand.