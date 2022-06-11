scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 11, 2022
Sri Lanka vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Score Updates: Australia win toss, opt to bat first

AUS vs SL Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Australia take on Sri Lanka in the final T20I at Pallekele.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: June 11, 2022 6:49:57 pm
Australia vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score Online Today.

Sri Lanka vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Score: Australia won the toss and opted to bat against Sri Lanka on Saturday. Australia have already taken an unassailable lead in the three-match T20I series, having won the first two games in Colombo. The hosts were completely outplayed in the first game as they were dismissed for a 128 and Australia chased the total in 14 overs with all 10 wickets in hand.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Josh Inglis, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood

Follow live score and updates of Sri Lanka vs Australia from Pallekele below.

Live Blog

Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score Online and Updates: Catch all the live action of Australia vs Sri Lanka from Pallekele. 

18:35 (IST)11 Jun 2022
Australia vs Sri Lanka Live: Lineups

18:33 (IST)11 Jun 2022
Australia vs Sri Lanka Live: Australia win toss

Australia have won the toss and have opted to bat against Sri Lanka.

18:31 (IST)11 Jun 2022
Australia vs Sri Lanka Live: Predicted XI

18:24 (IST)11 Jun 2022
Australia vs Sri Lanka Live: Expect fireworks tonight
18:22 (IST)11 Jun 2022
Australia vs Sri Lanka Live: Australia's strong start

Josh Hazlewood was the starr when Australia made an excellent start to its tour of Sri Lanka, winning the first Twenty20 by 10 wickets on Tuesday. Can he do it tonight?

18:21 (IST)11 Jun 2022
Australia vs Sri Lanka Live: Last time they met

Australia made heavy weather of a modest chase before beating Sri Lanka by three wickets in the second Twenty20 International on Wednesday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

18:18 (IST)11 Jun 2022
Australia vs Sri Lanka Live: Can Maxwell fire tonight?

The last time Glenn Maxwell visited Pallekele Stadium, he played one of the most destructive T20I knocks ever... yet when he casts his mind back to that tour, his first instinct is to talk about the cricket he didn’t play. Can he do it tonight?

18:12 (IST)11 Jun 2022
Australia vs Sri Lanka Live: Crowd at the ready

The crowd and the ground staff are ready for the 3rd T20. There is no forecast of rain. Are you ready for the final T20? Everyone else is. Let's go!!!

18:09 (IST)11 Jun 2022
Team news: Sri Lanka

Injuries - Kasun Rajitha and Matheesha Pathirana have suffered injuries, while training and will not take further part in the T20I series. Rajitha has suffered an injury on his ‘Left Hip,’ whilst Pathirana has suffered an injury on his ‘Right Elbow.’

Replacements- In the meantime, Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee made the following replacements to the T20I squad, in place of the two injured players. 1. Asitha Fernando comes in place of Kasun Rajitha 2.Pramod Madushan comes in place of Matheesha Pathirana

18:08 (IST)11 Jun 2022
Hello and Welcome

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 3rd and final T20 between Australia and Sri Lanka. This is basically a dead rubber match as Australia has already won the series 2-0 but Sri Lanka will look to claw one match back to end the series on a winning note. Can SL bounce back or will Australia cleansweep the series? 

SL vs Aus Live Cricket Score and Updates: Here are the two squads:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood.

SL vs Aus

