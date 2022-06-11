Sri Lanka vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Score Updates: Australia win toss, opt to bat first

Sri Lanka vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Score: Australia won the toss and opted to bat against Sri Lanka on Saturday. Australia have already taken an unassailable lead in the three-match T20I series, having won the first two games in Colombo. The hosts were completely outplayed in the first game as they were dismissed for a 128 and Australia chased the total in 14 overs with all 10 wickets in hand.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama
Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Josh Inglis, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood
Follow live score and updates of Sri Lanka vs Australia from Pallekele below.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama
Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Josh Inglis, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood
Australia have won the toss and have opted to bat against Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha
Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood
Josh Hazlewood was the starr when Australia made an excellent start to its tour of Sri Lanka, winning the first Twenty20 by 10 wickets on Tuesday. Can he do it tonight?
Australia made heavy weather of a modest chase before beating Sri Lanka by three wickets in the second Twenty20 International on Wednesday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
The last time Glenn Maxwell visited Pallekele Stadium, he played one of the most destructive T20I knocks ever... yet when he casts his mind back to that tour, his first instinct is to talk about the cricket he didn’t play. Can he do it tonight?
The crowd and the ground staff are ready for the 3rd T20. There is no forecast of rain. Are you ready for the final T20? Everyone else is. Let's go!!!
Injuries - Kasun Rajitha and Matheesha Pathirana have suffered injuries, while training and will not take further part in the T20I series. Rajitha has suffered an injury on his ‘Left Hip,’ whilst Pathirana has suffered an injury on his ‘Right Elbow.’
Replacements- In the meantime, Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee made the following replacements to the T20I squad, in place of the two injured players. 1. Asitha Fernando comes in place of Kasun Rajitha 2.Pramod Madushan comes in place of Matheesha Pathirana
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 3rd and final T20 between Australia and Sri Lanka. This is basically a dead rubber match as Australia has already won the series 2-0 but Sri Lanka will look to claw one match back to end the series on a winning note. Can SL bounce back or will Australia cleansweep the series?