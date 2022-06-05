Australia vs Sri Lanka T20I, ODI, Test Series: Schedule, Squads, Venues, Telecast, Live Streaming — All you need to know

Australia vs Sri Lanka 2022, Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming: Australia will be visiting Sri Lanka between June and July for 3 T20Is, 5 ODIs and 2 Tests. Earlier this year, Sri Lanka had toured Australia for a 5 match T20I series which they lost. Australia, the current T20 world champions are fifth in the ICC T20I rankings while Sri Lanka are ninth.

This is the first tour of Australia to Sri Lanka since 2016 and a lot has changed till ten. Sri Lanka, at present, is in economic turmoil. There were reports in Australia that players were reluctant to tour Sri Lanka on moral grounds if not for security concerns, because of the situation in the island. But Cricket Australia (CA) said the Australian teams are looking forward to the tour.

SCHEDULE

The series will start with the 1st T20I on June 7 in Colombo at 7 PM IST, followed by the 2nd T20I on June 8 in Colombo at 7 PM IST. The 3rd T20I will take place on June 11 in Pallakele at 7 PM IST.

Pallakele will host the 1st and 2nd ODI on June 14 and June 16 respectively, with both matches starting at 2 PM IST. After that the last 3 ODIs will be held in Colombo on June 19, 21 and 24 at 2 PM IST.

Following that, both the Test matches will be held at Galle with the 1st one from June 29-July 3 and the 2nd Test from July 8-12. Both will start at 10 AM IST.

LIVE STREAMING

The T20I, ODI and Test series between Australia and Sri Lanka will be telecast on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

SQUADS

Australia T20I Squad:

Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

Sri Lanka T20I Squad:

Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Nuwanidu Fernando, Lahiru Madushanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lakshan Sandakan

*****

Australia ODI Squad:

Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

Sri Lanka ODI Squad:

Yet to be announced.

****

Australia Test Squad:

Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

Sri Lanka Test Squad:

Yet to be announced.