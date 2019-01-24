Australia vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Bowlers put Australia in command in Brisbane

Australia bundled out Sri Lanka for 144 in just over two sessions before their new-look batting order reached 72 for two to put the hosts in a commanding position on day one of the series opening day-night Test at the Gabba on Thursday. Marcus Harris was 40 not out at close with nightwatchman Nathan Lyon yet to score with Australia trailing by 72 runs at a venue where they have not lost a Test in 30 years.

Pat Cummins was the pick of the Australian bowlers claiming 4-39 while Jhye Richardson (3-26) made an impressive debut as Australia rolled Sri Lanka in 56.4 overs after touring captain Dinesh Chandimal won the toss and elected to bat. Only Niroshan Dickwella offered stubborn resistance for Sri Lanka scoring an enterprising 64 with six boundaries and a six.

Cummins and Richardson set the tone early in the day, the duo striking in successive overs to remove Lahiru Thirimanne (12) and Chandimal (five) in the first hour before Lyon claimed Dimuth Karunaratne (24) to leave Sri Lanka reeling at 56-3 at tea.

After the break, Richardson produced a near unplayable delivery to bowl Kusal Mendis for 14 and then had Dhananjaya de Silva caught behind for five to leave Sri Lanka reeling at 66-5. Roshen Silva (nine) lasted 56 deliveries before he edged Cummins to wicketkeeper Tim Paine.

In Cummins’ next over, Dilruwan Perera received a nasty blow to his right thumb from a rising ball and was forced out of the field. Sri Lanka eventually reached 100 in the 46th over, before Suranga Lakmal was caught by Marnus Labuschagne at slip giving Mitchell Starc his 200th Test wicket. Perera (one) returned to the field but survived only minutes before becoming Starc’s (2-41) second victim, offering another catch to Labuschagne.

Cummins dismissed Dickwella and Chameera in the same over shortly after the dinner break, leaving Australia’s new opening pair of Joe Burns and Harris with 25 overs to bat in tricky conditions under lights.

Burns made 15 in his return to the Test team before edging to slip off Lakmal (1-27) and Usman Khawaja (11) fell just minutes before close when he played onto his stumps from Perera to give Sri Lanka a much-needed boost ahead of day two.