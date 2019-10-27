Australia vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Score Updates Online: AUS looking to dominate

Australia vs Sri Lanka (AUS vs SL) 1st T20I Live Score Updates Streaming Online: Australia begin their three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka on Sunday at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. Aaron Finch will lead out the home team, which will see both David Warner and Steve Smith have their homecoming, while Lasith Malinga will captain the Asian side.

With World T20 set to happen next year down under, the weather and pitch conditions will be a major talking point in the series, and the Asian side will have a chance to taste the conditions before than anyone else. They would hope to continue their momentum gained after triumphing in Pakistan.