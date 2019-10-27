Australia vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch

Australia vs Sri Lanka (Aus vs SL) 1st T20I Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Sri Lanka begin their tour of Australia with the first of three T20Is on Sunday. The first match of the series will be played at Adelaide. The second and third matches of the series are scheduled for Wednesday and Friday. Among the things to watch out for in the first match will be the atmosphere in Australia – where the World T20 will be played in another year – the return of Steve Smith to the shortest format for his country and whether Sri Lanka can carry any momentum from their recent conquest in Pakistan.

When is the Australia vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I will start from 9 am IST on Sunday, October 27.

Where will the Australia vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I be played?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I will be played in Adelaide.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Australia vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I will be telecast on the Sony Six network.

How do I watch online live streaming of Australia vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I?

The live streaming of the Australia vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I will be available on Sony LIV.