Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
AUS vs SA Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch AUS W vs SA W

AUSW vs PAKW Live Streaming Details, T20 World Cup 2023 Final: South African women will face Australian women in a mouthwatering clash at Newlands

Australia vs South Africa Live Scorecard: Women's T20 World Cup final live streamingAUS-W vs SA-W Live streaming: Sune Luus and Meg Lanning with the T20 World Cup trophy. (ICC)
AUS vs SA Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch AUS W vs SA W
Australia vs South Africa Live Scorecard, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Final, Live Streaming Details: Serial winners Australia will take on South Africa in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 showdown on Sunday. Australia have reigned supreme in five of the seven ICC Women’s T20 World Cups but have never previously faced the hosts in the showpiece.

A confident South Africa will look to deny Australia a fairytale finish in Sunday's Twenty20 World Cup to win the trophy on home soil

However, Meg Lanning and her team will have other plans and try to win their sixth T20 World Cup title.

Here’s all you need to know about Australia W vs South Africa W T20 World Cup final match.

When and where is Australia W vs South Africa W Women’s T20 World Cup final match?
Australia W vs South Africa W, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Final match is on Sunday, February 26 at the Newlands in Cape Town.

What time is Australia W vs South Africa W T20 World Cup final match?
Australia W vs South Africa W, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Final match will begin at 6:30 pm (IST). Toss will take place at 6:00 pm

Where can I watch Australia W vs South Africa W Women’s T20 World Cup final match on TV in India?
Australia W vs South Africa W, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Final match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I watch Australia W vs South Africa W T20 World Cup final match on the internet in India?
Australia W vs South Africa W, T20 World Cup 2023 Final match will be live-streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Australia W vs South Africa W Women’s T20 World Cup final Squads:

Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Heather Graham, Kim Garth

South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sune Luus(c), Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Lara Goodall, Delmi Tucker, Annerie Dercksen

First published on: 26-02-2023 at 10:57 IST
