Australia vs South Africa T20 World Cup Playing 11: Injury Concerns for both sides

Australia vs South Africa T20 World Cup Playing 11: Australia will hope their lacklustre top order can fire from the word go when they open their T20 World Cup campaign against an under-the-radar South African side, playing without the usual burden of pressure, in a Super 12 Group 1 match here on Saturday. Australia, who are searching for their maiden T20 title, enter the tournament on the back of a horrific run, losing bilateral series to Bangladesh, West Indies, New Zealand, India and England.

South Africa, on the other hand, will enter the clash high on spirits and in-form, having emerged victorious in three consecutive series against defending champions West Indies, Ireland and Sri Lanka and both the practice games.

Injury Concerns: The only real injury concern coming into this World Cup was the bowling fitness of Marcus Stoinis. emba Bavuma played his first match on Monday after 50 days out with a broken thumb

Squads:

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Swepson, Kane Richardson, Josh Inglis

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius

Australia Probable XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar/Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa Probable XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi.