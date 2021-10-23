Australia vs South Africa T20 World Cup Live Streaming: When and where to watch

AUS vs SA T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Australia will hope their lacklustre top order can fire from the word go when they open their T20 World Cup campaign against an under-the-radar South African side, playing without the usual burden of pressure, in a Super 12 Group 1 match in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Australia, who are searching for their maiden T20 title, enter the tournament on the back of a horrific run, losing bilateral series to Bangladesh, West Indies, New Zealand, India and England. Many first-choice team members skipped the recent white-ball tours, during which Australia managed just five wins and lost 13 matches.

South Africa, on the other hand, will enter the clash high on spirits and in-form, having emerged victorious in three consecutive series against defending champions West Indies, Ireland and Sri Lanka and both the practice games.

When is the Australia vs South Africa T20 World Cup match?

The World T20 match between Australia and South Africa will be played on Saturday, October 23, 2021.

Where is the Australia vs South Africa T20 World Cup match being played?

The World T20 match between Australia and South Africa will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What time will the Australia vs South Africa T20 World Cup match start?

The World T20 match between Australia and South Africa will start at 3:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Australia vs South Africa T20 World Cup match?

The World T20 match between Australia and South Africa will be broadcast on the Star Sports network.

Where can I live stream the England vs West Indies T20 World Cup match?

The live streaming of the World T20 match between Australia and South Africa will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow the live updates on indianexpress.com.