scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Advertisement
Live now

AUS vs SA Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Final: Hosts South Africa look to end Australia’s dominance in Cape Town

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Live Scorecard, Women's T20 World Cup Final Match Today: Sane Luus and her team will be looking to stop Australia's dominance in women's cricket.

By: Sports Desk
February 26, 2023 16:43 IST
Australia vs South Africa Live Scorecard:AUS-W vs SA-W Live Score Updates: Australia will take on South Africa.

Australia vs South Africa Live Scorecard, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Final: Five times champions Australia to take on hosts South Africa. Whatever the result in Sunday’s Women’s Twenty20 World Cup final against powerhouse Australia, South Africa captain Sune Luus says the team already feel like winners having become the first side from the country to reach a global final.

South Africa will be outright underdogs against the five-time champions, despite having a strong bowling lineup and the home-ground advantage at what is likely to be a sold-out Newlands in Cape Town.

Australia on the other hand after escaping narrowly against India, will be looking to spoil the South African party and upset the home fans by winning their sixth World T20 Cup title.

Scroll down to follow Australia vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup Final Live Updates

Live Blog

AUS W vs SA W live score and updates: Catch all the live updates of the Women's T20 World Cup Final from Newlands, Cape Town

16:43 (IST)26 Feb 2023
AUS vs SA Live Updates: Predicted lineups

South Africa XI: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (capt), Chloe Tryon, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Australia XI: Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (capt), Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

16:39 (IST)26 Feb 2023
AUS-W vs SA-W Live: Can Australia nullify the South African openers?

In their last two games, South Africa’s top-order has managed to give them strong starts. In their final group game, the Proteas openers remained unbeaten in their pursuit of the Bangladesh target. Against England, their top three helped them to a strong 142/2 in 17.5 overs. This eventually led to a match-winning total of 164/4. South Africa will be counting on Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits and Marizanne Kapp to hand them a good start in the final.

16:37 (IST)26 Feb 2023
AUS vs SA Live Updates: How they got here

South Africa exorcised the demons of the 2020 T20 World Cup semifinal heartbreak when they finally reached their maiden senior ICC tournament final after defeating England by 6 wickets.

Australia, meanwhile, suffered an almighty scare against India in the semifinals and if India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's bat hadn't stuck to the pitch which led to her run out, we could have seen a different side in tonight's final. 

16:31 (IST)26 Feb 2023
AUS-W vs SA-W Live: Head to Head

Both sides have played each other 6 times in the T20 format with the Aussies having an overwhelming edge over the Proteas women, having won all 6 encounters against them. Can South africa end the streak tonight?

16:29 (IST)26 Feb 2023
AUS vs SA Live Updates: The dominant Aussies

Australia, who are the most successful team in women's cricketing history will be looking to keep up their dominant form and clinch their recod 6th World Cup trophy. The Meg Lanning-led outfit is the odds on favourites to walk away with yet another title tonight but a home crowd-backed South Africa will have something to say about it.

16:25 (IST)26 Feb 2023
AUS-W vs SA-W Live: Home field advantage

South Africa will be the overwhelming favourites in this encounter with the home crowd firmly behind them. This is their maiden final appearence in an ICC event and they will want to make this count tonight.

16:22 (IST)26 Feb 2023
AUS vs SA Live Updates: Hello and Welcome

Serial winners Australia will take on South Africa in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 showdown on Sunday. Australia have reigned supreme in five of the seven ICC Women’s T20 World Cups but have never previously faced the hosts in the showpiece. A confident South Africa will look to deny Australia a fairytale finish in Sunday's Twenty20 World Cup to win the trophy on home soil. Stay tuned.

Australia women vs South Africa women live scores and updates

 

AUS-W vs SA-W Live Score Updates: Australia will take on South Africa in the summit clash.

South Africa will get their fairytale finish at home if they find a way to halt the Australian juggernaut in the Women’s T20 World Cup final here on Sunday.

South Africa showed commendable fighting spirit to upset England in the semifinal but they will need to stitch together a perfect game to topple the mighty Australia, who are the record five-time champions and are in their seventh successive final.

South Africa have made rapid strides over the past 12 months and after making the semifinals of the ODI World Cup last year, they entered their maiden final of an ICC event here on Friday.

  • news-guard-logo
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • news-guard-logo-with-title
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-02-2023 at 16:20 IST
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close