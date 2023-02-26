AUS vs SA Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Final: Hosts South Africa look to end Australia’s dominance in Cape Town

Australia vs South Africa Live Scorecard, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Final: Five times champions Australia to take on hosts South Africa. Whatever the result in Sunday’s Women’s Twenty20 World Cup final against powerhouse Australia, South Africa captain Sune Luus says the team already feel like winners having become the first side from the country to reach a global final.
South Africa will be outright underdogs against the five-time champions, despite having a strong bowling lineup and the home-ground advantage at what is likely to be a sold-out Newlands in Cape Town.
Australia on the other hand after escaping narrowly against India, will be looking to spoil the South African party and upset the home fans by winning their sixth World T20 Cup title.
South Africa XI: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (capt), Chloe Tryon, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba
Australia XI: Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (capt), Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown
In their last two games, South Africa’s top-order has managed to give them strong starts. In their final group game, the Proteas openers remained unbeaten in their pursuit of the Bangladesh target. Against England, their top three helped them to a strong 142/2 in 17.5 overs. This eventually led to a match-winning total of 164/4. South Africa will be counting on Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits and Marizanne Kapp to hand them a good start in the final.
South Africa exorcised the demons of the 2020 T20 World Cup semifinal heartbreak when they finally reached their maiden senior ICC tournament final after defeating England by 6 wickets.
Australia, meanwhile, suffered an almighty scare against India in the semifinals and if India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's bat hadn't stuck to the pitch which led to her run out, we could have seen a different side in tonight's final.
Both sides have played each other 6 times in the T20 format with the Aussies having an overwhelming edge over the Proteas women, having won all 6 encounters against them. Can South africa end the streak tonight?
Australia, who are the most successful team in women's cricketing history will be looking to keep up their dominant form and clinch their recod 6th World Cup trophy. The Meg Lanning-led outfit is the odds on favourites to walk away with yet another title tonight but a home crowd-backed South Africa will have something to say about it.
South Africa will be the overwhelming favourites in this encounter with the home crowd firmly behind them. This is their maiden final appearence in an ICC event and they will want to make this count tonight.
Serial winners Australia will take on South Africa in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 showdown on Sunday. Australia have reigned supreme in five of the seven ICC Women’s T20 World Cups but have never previously faced the hosts in the showpiece. A confident South Africa will look to deny Australia a fairytale finish in Sunday's Twenty20 World Cup to win the trophy on home soil. Stay tuned.