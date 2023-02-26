AUS vs SA Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Final: Hosts South Africa look to end Australia’s dominance in Cape Town

AUS-W vs SA-W Live Score Updates: Australia will take on South Africa.

Australia vs South Africa Live Scorecard, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Final: Five times champions Australia to take on hosts South Africa. Whatever the result in Sunday’s Women’s Twenty20 World Cup final against powerhouse Australia, South Africa captain Sune Luus says the team already feel like winners having become the first side from the country to reach a global final.

South Africa will be outright underdogs against the five-time champions, despite having a strong bowling lineup and the home-ground advantage at what is likely to be a sold-out Newlands in Cape Town.

Australia on the other hand after escaping narrowly against India, will be looking to spoil the South African party and upset the home fans by winning their sixth World T20 Cup title.

