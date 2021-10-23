Australia vs South Africa (AUS vs SA) T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Updates: Australia face in-form South Africa

AUS vs SA T20 World Cup: Not since Allan Border brought a little-known bunch of cricketers keen to make their name to the 1987 World Cup in the subcontinent has a team from Down Under been so unheralded going into an ICC showpiece event. (FILE)
Australia vs South Africa T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score Online: Australia open their T20 World Cup campaign against South Africa in a Super 12 Group 1 match in Abu Dhabi today. Australia, who are searching for their maiden T20 title, enter the tournament on the back of a horrific run, losing bilateral series to Bangladesh, West Indies, New Zealand, India and England. South Africa, on the other hand, will enter the clash high on spirits and in-form, having emerged victorious in three consecutive series against defending champions West Indies, Ireland and Sri Lanka.
Spectacular one day, chaotic the next. Like yesteryear Pakistan, West Indies veer between the extremes. The T20 champions of the world, trailblazers, trendsetters, they could crash out in the first round, or blast through to the title and fill the humid Emirates air with a re-rendition of the Champions track. Twice they have been champions, but twice they have exited in the preliminary stages of the six-edition-old tournament as well. Two-time champions they might be, but they have lost more T20 games than they have won (win percentage 47.03). Only Ireland, Zimbabwe and Bangladesh, among Test-playing nations, have a worse win percentage. In World Cups, though, they tend to fare better, their win percentage of 58 the third-best after India and Sri Lanka.
Suffice is to call them the unpredictables of the T20 galaxy, where their stars sparkle the brightest. Few teams could imagine, let alone, boast of the vaunted T20 firepower than that at the disposal of the West Indies. As if the format was designed with Chris Gayles, Kieron Pollards and Dwayne Bravos in mind. In them, they have the top two run-getters in this format; the top three six-hitters, and the most prolific wicket-taker too. The second-highest wicket-taker too is a West Indian – Sunil Narine, who is bizarrely not in the team. Even mega-utilitarian Jason Holder, who most teams would have installed in their playing eleven without second thoughts, can’t find a spot in the squad.
It says a lot about Australia’s prospects and aspirations for the T20 World Cup that the players in the squad most talked up are Mitchell Marsh and, after his stellar stint with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League, Glenn Maxwell. They are ranked seventh in the ICC T20I charts, below Bangladesh, and come into the tournament having lost their last five bilateral T20 series. But even if one disregards recent track record, it’s the complete lack of fear factor and aura that defines the Aussies who will take the field in the Arabian desert. Not since Allan Border brought a little-known bunch of cricketers keen to make their name to the 1987 World Cup in the subcontinent has a team from Down Under been so unheralded going into an ICC showpiece event. The likes of David Boon, Geoff Marsh, Steve Waugh, Dean Jones, Tom Moody and Craig McDermott were yet to become household names, while the likes of Simon O’Donnell and Mike Veletta played key cameos in the campaign.
Harry Potter fans would know this as the Room of Requirement; muggle cricketers dub it backend operations. Tabraiz Shamsi is an amateur magician. He is also a professional worrier of why some googlies don’t turn as much as he’d want, in cricket. For the Proteas chinaman bowler, the room of requirement from where he could pull out any game data, used to be the dependable ‘P Dawgg’, former South Africa analyst Prasanna Agoram combining his ken and nous and fast processing laptop. Prasanna enviably would be privy to the trial (and error) runs of Magician Shamsi’s classical Tourniquet coin-drops with the cricket ball. Which was the unglamorous, quirk-in-progress of his left-arm leg spin. (READ MORE)
Australia’s batting mainstay either can’t buy a run of late (David Warner), can’t get into the playing XI of their IPL side (Steve Smith) or are coming back from injury (skipper Aaron Finch). Marcus Stoinis was a first-choice player for Delhi Capitals when the league resumed in the UAE, but the all-rounder got injured and couldn’t get back in even after regaining fitness. Dan Christian did feature frequently for RCB in the latter half of the competition, but can be termed as an honest trier, a T20 journeyman, rather than a match-winner in his own right at the highest level. (READ MORE)
Helllo and welcome to our live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup. The tournament starts with what is expected to be a thrilling clash between cricket giants Australia and South Africa. Stay tuned for the live score, updates and standout moments from the clash. The match starts at 3.30pm IST.