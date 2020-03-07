Australia vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Quinton de Kock has had a disappointing series so far. (File Photo) Quinton de Kock has had a disappointing series so far. (File Photo)

South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Cricket Streaming: South Africa and Australia will face off at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom for the 3rd ODI of the bilateral series on Saturday. With South Africa having won both the previous matches, this match is effectively a dead rubber. Australia will be looking to get their first win, while the match may also be a chance to test some players who have not got chances yet.

South Africa claimed a six-wicket win in Bloemfontein on Wednesday, following a 74-run success in Paarl. Australia have suffered collapses in both the matches. They lost 7 for 43 runs in 63 balls in Paarl, which became 6/47 in 44 balls in Bloemfontein.

When is South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI?

South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI will be played on Saturday, March 7, 2020.

Where is South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI?

South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI will be played at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.

What time is South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI?

South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI?

South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI will broadcast on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD.

Where can I live stream South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI?

The live streaming of South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI will be available on Sony LIV.

SQUADS

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (w/c), Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, JJ Smuts, Beuran Hendricks, Lutho Sipamla

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (w), D Arcy Short, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Wade, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd