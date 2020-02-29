Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch the match live?

Australia’s David Warner and Aaron Finch speak with South Africa’s Quinton de Kock during their last match (Reuters) Australia’s David Warner and Aaron Finch speak with South Africa’s Quinton de Kock during their last match (Reuters)

South Africa vs Australia (SA vs AUS) 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Having won the T20 series 2-1 against South Africa, Australian are aiming at repeating the same in the ODIs as both are facing each other in the three-match ODI series starting on Saturday. Aussies are on the rise since March 2019 as they beat India in India after David Warner and Steve Smith returned to the side.

On the other hand, South Africa’s premier pacer Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the ODI series against India after sustaining a groin strain which has abruptly ended his ongoing Australia tour. The 24-year-old will be out of action for four weeks after suffering the injury during the final T20 international against Australia on Wednesday.

When is Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI being played?

Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI will be played on February 29, Sunday (4:30 pm IST)

Where is Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI being played?

Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI will be played at Boland Park, Paarl in South Africa

How to watch Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI live?

Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI will be broadcast live on Sony Network (Sony Six, Sony Six HD).

Where is Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI being streamed live?

Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI will be streamed live on SonyLiv.

Squads (Probable)

Australia: Aaron Finch (Captain), D’Arcy Short, Steven Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Alex Carey (Keeper), Matthew Wade (Keeper), Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

South Africa: Temba Bavuma, David Miller, Janneman Malan, JJ Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Quinton de Kock (Captain), Heinrich Klaasen, Kyle Verreynne, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, Lutho Sipamla, Keshav Maharaj

