Australia vs Pakistan, Tri-series Final: Shadab Khan’s athleticism sends Alex Carey packing; watch video

Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan showed great athleticism while fielding against Australia in the final of the tri-series on Sunday as he grabbed a one-handed catch diving to his right. Shadab took the catch to dismiss wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey for two off Faheem Ashraf in the 18th over. On the fourth ball of the over from Ashraf, Carey gave himself some room on an over-pitched delivery and slashed it hard. Shadab who was stationed at mid-off moved towards his right and made a full stretch to complete a brilliant catch.

Australia eventually posted 183/8 in 20 overs. Earlier, Australia had a good start in the final match as the openers Aaron Finch and D Arcy Short put on 95 for the first wicket before Finch was out for 47. Short went on to score 76 off 53. But Pakistan emerged out to be a better side in the summit clash as they chased down the target by 6 wickets.

Pakistan started off the chase in a dismal manner as they lost two wickets in first over to get reduced to 2/2. Opener Fakhar Zaman and captain Sarfraz Ahmed steadied the ship for Pakistan but Sarfraz too got out when the team score read 47. His departure brought Shoaib Malik in the middle and the two then put a partnership of 107 runs for the fourth wicket. Zaman missed out on a hundred but his 91 anchored Pakistan to the title win.

